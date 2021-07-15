GoLakeHavasu is eyeing a piece of the $101.1 million in tourism marketing spending announced by Gov. Doug Ducey this week.
On Wednesday, Ducey announced that the state would use the funds to launch the Visit Arizona Initiative, a grant program designed to increase visitation and tourism spending in the Grand Canyon State.
GoLakeHavasu President and CEO Terence Concannon says that the visitors bureau has already filled out forums letting the state know the organization is interested in receiving a portion of the funds and is currently waiting for more information about what to do next.
Concannon says that while it is still early on in the process he would like to use some of the money to help offset the reduction in the new GoLakeHavasu budget voted on in March by the Lake Havasu City Council. The council voted to cap the tourism bureau’s contract with the city at $1.6 million, representing a roughly $300,000 cut from previous years. Older contracts allowed the bureau to collect 75 percent of the city’s 3 percent bed tax with no limit on the amount.
“It has forced us to cut our event budget…so the first thing I would do is restore that budget because events are so important to the city,” Concannon said. “Beyond that I would have to sit down with my staff and board of directors and find places of greatest need and then apply it that way.”
Meanwhile, the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association isn’t planning to directly apply for any state marketing funds, but it will support any business in the hospitality industry that does, according to association president Matt Brewster.
In the press release announcing the Visit Arizona Initiative, Ducey’s office states that Arizona’s 2020 overnight visitation decreased by 31 percent and visitor spending decreased by 41 percent compared to 2019 numbers.
However, Havasu tourism does not seem to have been as affected by the pandemic. In fact, tourism in 2020 was way up, and 2021 also appears to be going strong. Concannon says local industry took a big hit in Havasu during the six to eight week period of stay-at-home orders, they quickly bounced back over the summer of 2020 as California visitors came to Havasu in droves.
“Once we opened back up we quickly made back that lost revenue,” Concannon said. “So this summer we are having terrific tourism numbers, terrific tax revenues numbers from tourists and last year was similar because people are just dying to come back and travel again.”
Tourism spots similar to Havasu also appear to be bouncing back, says Concannon.
“I have heard similar things from other tourism destinations in Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico that they came back very quickly because they are tourism oriented. Whereas big cities are so reliant on meeting and big groups and that is not going to come back for quite some time.”
For more information on how to apply for funding under the Visit Arizona Initiative, visit tourism.az.gov/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.