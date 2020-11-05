Lake Havasu City’s Kelli Ward stands at the center of a maelstrom this week as she and other GOP officials await the results of this year’s presidential election.
Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward called for unity among her party’s supporters on Thursday, challenging unexpected opposition from the state’s Democrats. Amid accusations of election fraud and pending lawsuits by the Donald Trump administration against multiple U.S. states – even before the final votes were tallied – Ward’s efforts have been in directing GOP officials who are monitoring ballot-counts throughout Arizona.
Ward held a nationally-televised press conference on Thursday to address contention among Republican voters, even as Maricopa County’s ballots were still being counted. She also appeared on NewsMax, a conservative cable television news network, with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
Following initial counts indicating a win by former Vice President Joe Biden in this year’s election, Ward admonished news agencies — including the traditionally-conservative FOX News network — for what she and other Republican officials believed to be a premature announcement of Biden’s victory in the Grand Canyon State.
Ward, a Lake Havasu City doctor and a former Arizona state senator, was elected as GOP chair in 2019. She is also a two-time former U.S. Senate candidate, having run against John McCain in 2016, and Martha McSally in 2018.
On Thursday, Ward maintained efforts on Twitter to rally Arizona conservatives against accusations of voter fraud.
As country watches Arizona, Mohave GOP Chairman predicts Biden loss
Trump and Biden now vie for Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, and possible victory in this year’s election. With Ward’s efforts, Mohave County GOP Chairman Sam Scarmardo says Trump’s victory may be a sure thing.
“I think Kelli did a great job,” Scarmardo said. “She’s been fighting the media, fighting the Democrats and Hollywood, and we’re still going to win.”
Scarmardo predicted an upheaval in the U.S. House of Representatives within the next two years as Republicans continue to control the Senate.
“The Democrats overplayed their hand this time,” Scarmardo said. “They were planning on this being a ‘dump Trump’ thing from the beginning, and now it’s two days later and Republican votes are still coming in.”
Scarmardo spent much of Thursday talking to Mohave County GOP officials in Kingman.
“We have people monitoring the count, and attorneys are standing over their shoulder,” Scarmardo said. “It’s going to be a straight count in Mohave County. We’re going to win in the long run, and Joe Biden will never see the inside of the Oval Office.”
