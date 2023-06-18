Havasu’s youth invited to Go Skateboarding Day at public skatepark

Former pro skateboarder Eddie Katz is hosting Go Skateboarding Day at the Tinnell Memorial Skatepark from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Hitting the pavement this summer will be a favorite pastime for some Lake Havasu City youth.

To welcome in the official first day of summer, Havasu resident and former pro skateboarder Eddie Katz will host Go Skateboarding Day on Wednesday morning. The event is organized in conjunction with the large-scale National Go Skateboarding Day, which is held annually on June 21.

Reporter

Previously residing in California, Delaware and Montana, La'Erica Conner-Sims spends her time in Lake Havasu City reporting on local news and the veteran community. As a 2013 graduate of Delaware State University, she received her bachelor's in convergence journalism with a minor in philosophy. Stay up-to-date by following her on Twitter at @LaEricaTNHerald.

