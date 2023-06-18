Havasu’s youth invited to Go Skateboarding Day at public skatepark

Hitting the pavement this summer will be a favorite pastime for some Lake Havasu City youth.
To welcome in the official first day of summer, Havasu resident and former pro skateboarder Eddie Katz will host Go Skateboarding Day on Wednesday morning. The event is organized in conjunction with the large-scale National Go Skateboarding Day, which is held annually on June 21.
From 8 a.m. to noon, riders young and old are invited to Tinnell Memorial Skatepark for a day of riding by the beach. As Katz states, this year also marks the 10 year anniversary of the public skatepark located at Rotary Park’s south end.
“It’s just going to be a chill gathering of our local skateboarders and anyone from the tri-state area is welcome to come,” Katz said. “That’s the benefit of having a skateboard park… (It) keeps them in one focused area.”
The schedule of events includes a riders’ meeting at 9 a.m. followed by various activities chosen by participating skateboarders. Participants can choose to have skateboarding games, contests or other activities, Katz says.
The day will focus primarily on skateboarding, but Katz says those with scooters and BMX bikes are welcomed along with spectators.
One element that Katz points out is the absence of vendors and prizes for the event. Since the event is free to attend, Katz says he wants to stray away from making it into a “commercial endeavor.”
To prevent possible injuries, participating skateboarders are encouraged to bring safety gear. Katz also recommends that attendees supply their own water and lunches.
For parents of younger or inexperienced children, Katz suggests having the children attend to receive help from older skateboarders.
“I think the community encourages skateboarding, but I also think the community should consider the future growth of the town, and consider the future needs of needing a second skatepark,” Katz said. “The town is growing… We need to grow skateboarding along with the town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.