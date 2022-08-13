Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue set a new record high last fiscal year, with one month left to tally.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue’s most recently monthly report, Havasu brought in $35,506,875 combined through its 2% city sales tax, its 3% bed tax, and 1% restaurant and bar tax during the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2021-22 through May. The total from the first 11 months last fiscal year is already $92,708 above Havasu’s record sales tax revenue in FY2020-21.
Havasu’s sales tax revenue has been increasing steadily every year for more than a decade, since the end of the Great Recession. But the steady growth exploded during the pandemic in FY2020-21 to a then-record $35,414,167 – about $7 million more than the previous year. Sales tax revenue has continued to surge ever since. Havasu has collected more in sales tax in each month of FY2021-22 than it did during the same month in a record-setting FY2020-21.
The city currently projects a total of $38,871,107 in sales tax revenue last year, which will be finalized once the state releases the revenue numbers from June. That would be about $3.4 million more than the current record.
In April, Havasu’s sales taxes produced $3,747,675, which is 7.5% more than in April 2021. Havasu followed that up with $3,464,979 in collections in May – a 0.4% increase from May 2021 that was the smallest year-over-year growth of any month reported so far.
In all, sales tax revenue was up 10.4% through the first 11 months of the fiscal year, compared to the same time period the year before. Revenue has also come in nearly $10 million (33.3%) above budget through the first 11 months.
All three of Havasu’s transaction privilege taxes have produced more revenue this year, led by the restaurant and bar tax’s 11.1% increase from FY2020-21 to FY21-22. The 2% city sales tax has brought in 10.5% more through the first 11 months than it did during the previous year, and the hotel/motel tax has produced 9.5% more revenue.
But the sales tax growth does appear to have slowed heading into the summer in April and May. In April the bed tax brought in $251,256, which is 1.1% less than in April 2021. But the city sales tax was up by 8.5% with $3,314,531 in revenue and restaurant and bars produced $181,887 for a 3.2% increase from April 2021. Then, in May, the hotel/motel tax dipped by 6.1% compared to 2021 while the restaurant and bar tax was down 3.6% from May 2021. The only reason overall sales taxes were up slightly for the month was thanks to the 1.2% increase in revenue through the 2% city sales tax.
Every industry in Havasu has produced more sales tax through the first 11 months of FY21-22 than it did during the previous year, except for the communications and utilities industry which is down 17.8%.
The “other” category has seen the largest increase by percentage with a 27.5% jump from the year before, followed closely by the use tax’s 25.4% increase and a 22% increase in sales tax produced by the construction industry. The retail market place category was up 21.6% - compared to a 6.5% increase in the retail category. Restaurants and bars were up 13.2%, accommodations were up 9.8%, and rental, leasing and license increased 1.2%.
Retail sales are the largest contributor to Havasu’s sales tax collections each year, accounting for a total of $20,263,484 in taxes during the first 11 months last fiscal year. That is a 7.7% increase compared to retail sales tax from July to May in FY20-21. Collections in April 2022 were 4.8% higher than they were in April 2021, while revenue in May was up just 0.8% from the same month in 2021.
Overall, retail sales in May appear to been someone muted by a 10.7% decrease in motor vehicle & parts sales in May 2022 compared to May 2021. Motor vehicle & sales parts is the largest single retail category in the city – accounting for roughly a third of all retail sales. Brick and mortar retail stores also produced a little less sales tax revenue in May 2022 compared to 2021 with a 1.4% decline.
But the lower sales tax revenues in two retail categories were offset by gains in every other. Non-store retailers – mostly online stores – produced 11.6% more sales tax in May 2022 compared to May 2021. Food and beverage stores were up 3.8%, building materials, lawn, and garden was up 3%, and home furnishings and appliances were also up 3%. The “other” retail category also increased by 15.7%.
