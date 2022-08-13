English Village

Lake Havasu City’s sales tax revenue set a new record high last fiscal year, with one month left to tally.

According to the Arizona Department of Revenue’s most recently monthly report, Havasu brought in $35,506,875 combined through its 2% city sales tax, its 3% bed tax, and 1% restaurant and bar tax during the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 2021-22 through May. The total from the first 11 months last fiscal year is already $92,708 above Havasu’s record sales tax revenue in FY2020-21.

