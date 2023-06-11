Tourism in Lake Havasu City seems to have declined slightly so far in 2023 after a couple years in a row of surging visitor numbers in the aftermath of the covid pandemic.
The decline in visitors this year has led to Havasu’s sales tax collections slowing down during the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-23, after the first half of the year saw Havasu on pace to set a new high mark for sales tax collections for the third year in a row. The Arizona Department of Revenue recently released its transaction privilege tax report for the month of March, which wraps up the third quarter of FY23. The report shows that Havasu has collected a combined total of $28,366,276 through its 2% city sales tax, 3% hotel/motel tax and the 1% restaurant and bar tax.
That leaves collections 0.3% above FY2022’s record pace of $28,294,221 through the first three quarters of the year, but the city had been 3% ahead of last year’s pace six months into the year.
In March alone, businesses produced a total of $3,554,126 in sales tax for Havasu which is a 7.2% decline from March 2022. That includes a 4.3% increase from the restaurant and bar tax ($194,424), a 7.2% decrease from the city sales tax ($3,145,476), and a 16.6% decrease in the hotel/motel tax ($214,225) in March 2022 compared to March 2023.
Overall the restaurant and bar tax is up 1.9% through the first three quarters of FY23, compared to FY22, while the city sales tax is up 0.5% over collections during the same time period last year. Only the bed tax on hotels, motels, and other short term rentals is lower through the first nine months of the fiscal year with a 5.6% decline in sales tax produced so far.
Although the bed tax has fallen off last year’s record pace, it is still producing some of the highest amounts of revenue the city has ever seen. Through the first nine months of the fiscal year, the hotel/motel tax brought in about $89,000 less in FY23 than it did in FY22, but that is still about $93,000 more than the bed tax produced in FY21 – which was a record high for Havasu itself, at the time.
Similarly, in March the bed tax brought in $214,225 which is about $43,000 less than in March 2022 and $8,000 less than in 2021. But it is still $93,000 more than the bed tax produced in March 2019 prior to the pandemic.
“Last year was our best year for bed tax and restaurant and bar tax in the history of the city. I think that was still a reaction to being pent up, cooped up, and the negative effects of the pandemic. So I think last year we really saw the bulk of that,” said Go Lake Havasu President Terence Concannon.
Tourism trends
Local hoteliers say their own businesses have also seen a slight drop from last year’s record highs.
“We are still doing well, but we do still have some rooms available. But this is something that we could see happening,” said Kristina Gallo, Assistant General Manager and Director of Guest Experience at London Bridge Resort.
Mike Vaishnav, owner of Travelodge and Sway Hotel, estimated that revenue at his businesses has fallen by about 15% from last year. He said that puts 2023 on about the same trajectory as what he saw in 2021.
“We just had a record year last year,” Vaishnav said. “We can’t continue to always go up and up.”
Gallo and Vaishnav both pointed to recent trends favoring international travel now that flights are more widely available and travel between countries has become less restricted.
“The last couple years there has been a lot of domestic travel, and there is some pent-up international travel demand because people haven’t been able to go out of the country,” Vaishnav said. “International business is up, and Havasu is mainly a domestic market.”
Gallo said last year’s spring break was also particularly strong with lots of families coming to the lake for a boating trip. She said London Bridge Resort had fewer rooms occupied and fewer boat slips rented out during spring break this year than in 2022.
She said part of the reason for a slower spring break crowd may have been due to more competition from ski slopes this year.
“It’s a good possibility that they went snowboarding,” Gallo said. “The snowpack was incredible this year. Normally that is a trend that we see – when the snow is really good we do see a decline in spring breakers.”
Vaishnav and Gallo both said the summer seems to be shaping up along the same trajectory as the last few months – with fewer visitors than last year, but still more than they had prior to the pandemic. They said it’s already hard to find a room during busy weekends like Father’s Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. In fact, Vaishnav and Gallo said most weekends through the summer already have a lot of bookings.
But there is still lots of rooms available on weekdays. Gallo said generally mid-week bookings tend to be made at the last minute more frequently than weekends, and good weather tends to attract more mid-week visitors. Vaishnav said many of his mid-week bookings at Travelodge and Sway come from contractors and subcontractors – and there doesn’t seem to be as much of that type of business right now.
“That has diminished now, because there aren’t as many houses being built or they are being delayed – there just isn’t as much activity right now so we don’t see as much business coming to the hotels,” he said.
Restaurants and bars
Havasu’s restaurants and bars are also closely tied to tourism, but the city’s food and beverage tax is up 1.9% from last year’s record pace through the first three quarters of FY2023. Concanon said that is likely due to the fact that the bed tax is practically 100% paid by visitors to Havasu, but local residents visit local eateries and bars too.
“It might just be pie-in-the-sky, but I think with the fantastic weather we have had this spring and coming into the summer, I think we have more residents out there who are spreading some of their income on some fine dining and adult beverages,” he said.
Tax collections by industry
Although Havasu’s total TPT revenue in FY23 is almost exactly the same as it was at this point in FY22, the distribution of what industry produces that revenue has shifted some this year.
The retail market place category has seen the largest increase by percentage, bringing in 12.1% more so far this year. Communications and utilities is up 6.5%, restaurants and bars are up 4.8%, retail is up 1.5%, and construction has also increased by 1.5% from FY22 to FY23.
Meanwhile, revenue from the use tax has plummeted by 24.6% this year compared to last year. The “other” category has declined by 5.9%, accommodations is down 5.5%, and rental, leasing, and license has dipped by 0.5%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.