Havasu Sales tax (2014 to March 2023)

Tourism in Lake Havasu City seems to have declined slightly so far in 2023 after a couple years in a row of surging visitor numbers in the aftermath of the covid pandemic.

The decline in visitors this year has led to Havasu’s sales tax collections slowing down during the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022-23, after the first half of the year saw Havasu on pace to set a new high mark for sales tax collections for the third year in a row. The Arizona Department of Revenue recently released its transaction privilege tax report for the month of March, which wraps up the third quarter of FY23. The report shows that Havasu has collected a combined total of $28,366,276 through its 2% city sales tax, 3% hotel/motel tax and the 1% restaurant and bar tax.

