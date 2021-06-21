March set a new high mark for sales taxes collected in Lake Havasu City, even in the midst of a Fiscal Year 2020-21 that is on pace to break records. All industries and retail sales categories appear to be contributing to the growth.
According to the monthly sales tax report Lake Havasu City released last week, every industry in the city has produced between 5% and 68% more sales tax revenue to far in FY2021 than it did in FY2020 – with the exception of the “other” category, which dropped by about 26% from last year.
Retail sales, which account for the majority of sales tax revenue produced in Havasu, has brought in nearly $15 million from July through March this fiscal year, which is 28.4% more than in FY2020. The Motor Vehicles and Parts retail category saw the biggest increase in March 2021, compared to March 2020, growing by 84.4% to $692,303. Online retail has also continued to surge, bringing in 57% more in March 2021 than in the same month last year. The Home Furnishings and Appliances, brick and mortar retail stores, and Building Materials and lawn and garden categories also fared well bringing in between 39% and 47% more, month to month, in 2021.
Some of those retail categories dipped in March 2020 compared with March 2019 due to shutdowns and stay at home orders instituted in mid-March during the early days of the pandemic last year. But every single retail category came in higher in 2021 than in the same month in 2019.
The accommodations industry fared even better than retail sales in terms of growth by percentage from FY2021 to FY2020, bringing in 67.8% more from July through March. That has resulted in almost $1 million more in sales tax during that time. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars have produced 17.7% more so far in FY2021, while the use tax has brought in 15.2% more, construction is up 11%, rental, leasing, and license is up 10.2%, and communications and utilities have increased by 5.1%.
