With tourists visiting Lake Havasu City at unprecedented levels during the pandemic, it took just 11 months to set a new record for sales tax collections in a single year.
All of Havasu’s sales tax revenues continued to surge in late spring 2021, according to the latest numbers reflecting revenue produced in the month of May that was released by the Arizona Department of Revenue this week.
Together, the 2% city sales tax, the 1% restaurant and bar tax, and the 3% hotel/motel tax combined to produce $3,450,828 for the city during the month. That pushed total sales tax collections in Fiscal Year 2021 up to $32,147,897 which Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen previously confirmed is a record for the city. That total is 27.6% more than the sales tax produced through the first 11 months of the previous year.
Numbers for June have not yet been released, but after including numbers from May Havasu projects to reach $35.5 million in total sales tax revenue when the final month of the fiscal year is tabulated.
But that wasn’t the only record included in May’s sales tax report.
Havasu’s restaurant and bar tax produced a single-month record amount of revenue for the third straight month in May bringing in a total of $179,489.
That edged out the previous record of $176,265 produced by the food and beverage tax in April, which had just edged out the single-month record of $172,196 set in March. Prior to March, the restaurant and bar tax’s monthly record in Havasu was $170,652 set in November 2020, according to Go Lake Havasu President Terrence Concannon.
At the same time the bed tax and the 2% city sales tax both produced at just below record levels set one month and two months prior, respectively.
Havasu’s 3% bed tax produced $244,447 in May which is the second highest amount ever – behind only the $254,036 produced in April. The $222,871 produced by the bed tax in March was a record at the time, according to Concannon, but is now the third largest total on the list.
Lake Havasu City doesn’t keep track of monthly records for revenues from its 2% city sales tax, but the $3,026,892 brought in by the base sales tax in May is just the third time the tax has eclipsed the $3 million threshold since at least the beginning of FY2018-19 and possibly just the third time ever. But it is also the least the tax has produced in the last three months by a narrow margin after the record $3,090,651 brought in in March, followed by $3,054,838 in April.
City officials have largely attributed the strong sales tax numbers recently to the city’s increased popularity during the pandemic. Although tourism sharply declined in March 2020 and into April during the height of the stay at home orders and shutdowns in some states, Havasu’s visitors started to return in May and exploded with one of the busiest summers in recent memory in 2020. The majority of those visitors have come from Southern California, which has been under stricter covid protocols than Arizona throughout the pandemic.
That momentum carried on continued through spring 2021, as hotels and short term rentals have been reporting they are at or near capacity – often times months ahead of time.
All industries up in FY2021
According to the most recent report, all industries in Lake Havasu City have contributed to the record setting sales tax numbers produced during FY21.
The accommodations industry has produced a total of 69.4% more during the first 11 months of FY21 than it did in FY20 – which works out to an extra $1.3 million. Retail, Havasu’s largest sales tax-producing industry, was up 26.9% compared to the previous year totaling nearly $4 million in additional sales tax revenue.
Meanwhile, the restaurant and bar tax was up 27.4% compared to the previous year (an extra $1 million), while the use tax was up 26.1% ($340,000), rental, leasing & license increased 15.4% ($80,000), communications and utilities jumped 12.6% ($45,000), and construction increased by 10.2% ($240,000).
Only the “other” category decreased in the first 11 months of FY21, falling 17.5% - or roughly $40,000.
Retail sales
Although sales tax from retailers is up 26.9% for the first 11 months of the fiscal year, in May the $1,857,594 produced by retail sales was just 5.6% more than it produced in May 2020.
Home furnishings and appliances saw the biggest boost with a 34.1% increase in May 2021 compared to May 2020. Building materials, lawn, and garden also increase 21.5% compared to the same month last year. Non-store retailers, mostly online sales, increased by 20.8%, brick and mortar retail stores produced 3.9% more, motor vehicle and parts were up 3.2% and the “other” category increased by 8.4%.
Only food and beverage stores brought in less sales tax in May 2021 than in May 2020, falling by 5.2%.
Other major revenues
State shared sales tax also continues to come in above budget and higher than revenues in FY2020.
The latest report shows that Havasu was given $623,773 in state sales taxes which is 61.8% above budget and 27.7% more than was received in May 2020. The city also received a little more than $1 million in other state shared revenue in May which is 32.5% above budget and 15% more than the same month last year.
Lake Havasu City share of the Highway User Revenue Fund was also up with $535,556 coming to Havasu in May bringing the total of the year so far up to $5,986,453. May’s HURF payment was 38.5% above budget and 16.1% more than the city received in May 2020. For the year Havasu’s share is 34.4% above budget and 7.3% more than in FY2020.
