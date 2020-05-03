Lake Havasu City’s economy was humming through the first couple months of 2020, but those numbers are now more or less an afterthought as city officials search for clues about what is ahead.
The city released its monthly report for sales tax collected through February, just a couple weeks prior to stay at home orders and the closure of non-essential businesses. According to the report Lake Havasu City had received 7.5 percent more sales tax than it has budgeted for, with a total of $19,987,934 collected through the first eight months of fiscal year 2019-2020. February alone saw a 15.7 percent increase in sales tax revenue in 2020 compared to 2019.
The strong financial fiscal year was shared across nearly all industries as of February with every industry except for communications and utilities generating more sales tax so far in FY 2020 than it did during the same time in FY 2019. The accommodations industry was experiencing the largest jump by percentage bringing in 16.2 percent more in FY 2020 than the year before.
Rental, leasing and license and the retail industries also jumped 12 percent and 11.5 percent respectively.
As recently as the end of February, Lake Havasu City was on pace to bring in significantly more sale tax money than it had anticipated.
A lot has changed in the last month and a half, however.
“The report shows that we had a very strong February,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “Prior to the covid-19 pandemic and the impacts of social distancing and the governors closure of non-essential businesses Havasu was on track for another stellar month in terms of the local economy and the revenues coming into the city to provide city services. That situation has obviously changed. We don’t know, right now, what that looks like.”
Making matters worse, the timing of the pandemic and corresponding shutdown happens to coincide with the busiest time of year for the local business community. According to budget projections in the report, March was expected to be the highest grossing month in terms of sales tax collected with April a close second, followed by May.
“It was hard hitting for those in the tourism industry here in Havasu because March and April are big months for tourism,” Knudson said.
Knudson said he is looking for any data and information that he can find to give an idea of how the city has been impacted, especially as staff is in the process of preparing for the city budget.
There is a two to three month lag before sales tax reports are distributed as the sale taxes are paid to the state before being delivered back to cities. That has created a delay in reports that could shed some significant light on the depth and breadth of the economic situation locally. Knudson said he expects to see the report on sales taxes paid in March sometime in the second week of May.
Although the shutdowns went into effect in March, they will still only provide a partial picture of the effects as the orders were issued in the middle of the month. That means several weeks of fairly normal activity will still be included in the next report.
Knudson said the April report will be the first chance to see sales tax numbers that completely reflect the shutdown. He said those numbers will be the most helpful in determining the budget but will likely not be available until early June.
The City Council must adopt the budget for FY 2020-21 by the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.