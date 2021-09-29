The Lake Havasu Marine Association is planning to make a comeback this year with the return of the organization’s annual Havasu Sand & Water Expo.
The event has traditionally brought hundreds of vendors, watercraft displays, equipment exhibits and professional boaters to Lake Havasu State Park. According to Marine Association President Alan Oleson, the Sand & Water Expo generates about 20% of the organization’s total funding, in addition to the Lake Havasu Boat Show in April, which generates 60% of the organization’s proceeds. Both events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic – and until the boat show’s return in April, times were lean for the Marine Association.
“It made us very careful about what we were doing last year,” Oleson said Tuesday. “We were a lot more conservative about the time and money we spent on the lake. Sacrifices had to be made, but we made it through.”
According to statements last year by Oleson, the event’s cancellation last year had a direct impact on other volunteer efforts offered by the Marine Association, including the organization’s lakeside trash bag stocking program. That program requires about $18,000 per year to maintain, Oleson said, while providing assistance to visitors in keeping Lake Havasu’s shores clean.
Now, the trash bag stocking program and other efforts by the Marine Association may return in full strength next year, following the possible success of November’s Sand & Water Expo. The event will be his first since he succeeded former Marine Association President Jim Salscheider in late 2019.
“It’s nice,” Oleson said. “We have more people coming to these events, and the coast guard is involved. It’s been a slow process for me, and I’m still learning. But we’re coming along much better … I hope we will be back to operating pretty close to normal.”
The event will feature free public parking and large event spaces at Windsor Site 4.
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to approve a liquor license for this year’s Sand & Water Expo, which is scheduled to return to Lake Havasu State Park on Nov. 17. That decision will be made at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
