In an attempt to retain and attract new talent to the Lake Havasu Unified School District, the Governing Board voted to approve the fiscal year 2023 compensation package that was recently presented. Some key components of this compensation package focus on increasing base salaries for certified staff by 7%, as well as increasing the salaries of classified and hourly support staff by $1.35 per hour or 7%, whichever is greater.
In total, the fiscal year 2023 compensation package would have an approximate increase of $1,750,000 to the district’s ongoing cost.
“This is always a time of year that comes with a lot of concern,” Superintendent Rebecca Stone said. “Concern for each and every person that works in this district and making sure we are doing the most fiscally responsible things with our dollars to make sure our staff is taken care of in the best manner we can, while making sure it is in a sustainable way.”
The Budget Committee was delayed several weeks due to a few unknown factors, including the state government and the aggregate expenditure limit for fiscal year 2022.
Director of Business Services Michael Murray explained that the aggregate expenditure limit was a big topic of conversation, as the committee needed to know if the legislature would approve the override limit. If the override limit had not been approved, there would have been $6.2 million in budget reductions for the current fiscal year.
“One of the things they are working on right now, is the fact we are going through a governor’s race. So to really talk to those gubernatorial candidates, to ask them what’s their plan for addressing this at a state level, because they do have the opportunity and are starting those conversations now,” Dr. Stone said. “It would be great if we never had to ask our community for more than they already give - they are very generous to us.”
According to Murray, sustainability was a key focus in the decisions made by the committee. He informed the Governing Board that he is comfortable saying this budget is sustainable for the next three to five years.
“The reality is we have carryforward, and that is a good thing - we are in a very good spot. Carryforward is a fancy word for savings, so whatever we don’t spend from one year, it rolls forward to the next,” Murray explained.
He added that currently there is a little over $8 million in carryforward, and that with the transferring of $4 million in unused funds from the LHSEBT, they should have approximately $10 million in carryforward funds, if not slightly more.
“Using savings is not the textbook example of sustainability, but with a short and long term plan it very well could be, pending what the state does in the future,” Murray said.
Governing Board President Eric Aurand commended Murray for being a very conservative budget manager, stating that it gives the board confidence.
The Governing Board voted unanimously to approve the fiscal year 2023 compensation package. The full compensation package is available to view on the LHUSD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.