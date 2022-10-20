Under the glow from the string lights at Streetside Coffee, candidate for the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board Barbara Lumpkins spoke with a group of 10 citizens about her uphill battle to get elected.
This meet and greet on Wednesday was one of the first official events for Lumpkins who is run a self-proclaimed grassroots campaign, in contrast to her two opponents, incumbent school board member Lisa Roman and ASU Havasu professor Sharon Harvey.
According to campaign finance documents, Roman’s campaign has reported $5,844 in total receipts, and Harvey’s campaign reported $1,578 in total receipts, but Lumpkins, with her less funded campaign, says she is not concerned about running against the two.
“My belief system is totally different from theirs and there are people in Lake Havasu that are more inclined to follow my belief systems and not theirs,” Lumpkins said.
Lumpkins says she decided to run for the school board because of what she has been “seeing and hearing” about what is happening nationwide.
“The perverse stuff that is being pushed on our kids,” Lumpkins said. “That really bothers me, the perversity of it and I want to see that doesn’t happen with our kids.”
Lumpkins moved fulltime to Lake Havasu City five years ago but has been coming to the area since 2002. Before coming to Havasu, Lumpkins says she worked in corporate America for 17 years, owned a small business and flipped houses in Colorado with her husband.
When asked what her priorities would be if elected, Lumpkins says that she “has to see what is going on” at the governing board and in that sense she is currently at disadvantage when compared to Roman and Harvey.
However, Lumpkins says she plans on fully immersing herself in the position if she is elected.
“When I jump in I am going to jump in with both feet,” Lumpkins said. “But it doesn’t mean I cannot do it; I can do anything.”
Lumpkins believes her business background will be helpful as a school board member and that there are qualifications other than traditional education.
“Being school smart doesn’t teach you what is going on in the streets,” Lumpkins said. “Our kids are living on the streets…”
Lumpkins says she will act as an advocate for parents who have concerns about their students and the district.
“That is all I can do—back them up when they come and express their concerns,” Lumpkins said. “Otherwise we have no idea what their concerns are. So it is really up to the public to come to the meetings and say how they feel.”
The Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board race is on the November 8 ballot.
