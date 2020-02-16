It’s not about the money. The five members of the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District don’t earn one penny for serving.
The volunteer post requires a lot of energy. Board members have tall responsibilities in setting the vision and goals for the district. The board also must adopt and oversee the district’s annual budget. Then there’s the ongoing business of paying close attention to improving academic achievement.
It’s all a good amount of work that begs the question: Why would anyone want to be elected to the school board?
Today’s News-Herald asked the question of John Masden, Wendy Moore and Kyle Neidermann. All three are candidates for governing board seats with the local district. They each seek four-year terms.
If nobody else files by the July 6 deadline, Masden, Moore and Neidermann will run unopposed for the three open seats on the board.
John Masden
Masden, 53, is a current governing board member whose term expires in December. He’s hoping to retain his seat by running for a new term.
His motivation for running is to preserve the district’s gains made since 2016 while he’s had a seat on the board. He cited highlights such as passage of the bond and override, improvements in facilities, pay hikes and improved classroom resources.
His true reason for running is that he wants to keep the momentum going.
“Only two governing board members will return (in 2021). With only two years of experience apiece and a new superintendent, I have concerns about our community schools moving forward. Make no mistake, there is peril for us if the gains aren’t preserved and built upon,” Masden said. “The board won’t have any institutional memory if I don’t run.”
He also has concerns that Havasu parents’ and community members’ viewpoints aren’t fairly represented on the board.
“I also see, especially in curriculum discussions, that the public is ignored as well as district policy or procedure to get to an outcome,” he said.
Owner of Connected Computer in Havasu, Masden has demonstrated a conservative point of view while serving on the board. He and his wife Barbara have three sons and one daughter.
Wendy Moore
Moore, 45, says she has become a student again in preparation for her campaign.
“I’ve been attending school board meetings for the past few months to learn all I can. That includes learning about the district’s funding and revenue sources,” she said.
Her deeper involvement with the district began in 2015 when she realized the enormous impact the bond and override could have on improving Havasu’s schools and in the classrooms. To that end, she joined Citizen for Havasu Schools, a grassroots organization that actively helped get the bond and override passed. She’s also one of the founding members of Rachel’s Challenge, a district program that teaches compassion and creates a school climate less susceptible to harassment, bullying and violence.
A Class of 1992 Lake Havasu High School graduate, Moore owns Moore Accounting and Tax. She and her husband, Tyler, have an adult son and a teenaged daughter. She described her worldview as conservative and Christian.
“My daughter is two years from graduating high school. I now have the time and energy to devote to the school board. I want to do this. I am passionate about our schools,” she said.
Kyle Neidermann
Neidermann, 29, believes he brings a new and fresh perspective to the school board. A single man with no children of his own, he wants to be the voice of young Havasu families.
“Many of these young parents are too busy right now to serve on the school board. But I do have the time, and I want to bring their voices into the conversation,” Neidermann said.
His turning point – and motivation for running for a school board seat -- came while paying for his order at a local fast food restaurant.
“My order came to $7.87. I gave the young cashier $11.87, expecting to get a five-dollar bill back. She couldn’t figure out the change. So she called over her manager, who also couldn’t figure it out. Neither one could do the math. I’m very concerned about our future,” he said.
A Havasu resident since 2008, Neidermann manages Sam’s Shooters Emporium. He comes from a family of educators; two of his siblings are district school teachers. He also has experience with children. Neidermann is an uncle to seven nieces and nephews.
Like Moore, he has been attending governing board meetings to become familiar with district issues and policies. He said his personal philosophies align with conservative thinking.
The election
Three open governing board seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 3 general election. July 6 is the filing deadline for those interested in running for the open posts.
The district will seat new board members in January 2021. The positions on the five-member board are for four-year terms -- January 2021 through December 2025.
The district serves 5,373 students in grades K-12.
The next step for the candidates is to collect signatures of school district voters. Currently, the
required minimum number of signatures is 189; the maximum is 400. As previously reported, those numbers could fluctuate slightly and will be finalized in March.
For details, contact the Mohave County Educational Service Center at 928-753-0747, or visit resources.mohavecounty.us/Repository/Attachments/ElectionInstructionsb1d622a5-7801-48f6-8d72-08c3aaf58959.pdf. The office is at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.