The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding a special meeting today to discuss the purchase of new Singapore Math materials and the hiring of district personnel.
In 2019, LHUSD approved spending no more than $95,000 each year on Singapore Math materials. In the past, the purchase of materials happened in July but the district is asking the board to approve the purchase now so that teachers can be ready on the first day of the 21-22 school year.
The board is also being asked to hire two key positions within the district: a director of human resources and a new principal for Nautilus Elementary School.
The board will also vote on the decision to spend $20,000 on more Toolbox resources, which are an instructional tool used by the district’s counselors. Grant money has provided one counselor at each elementary school in the next school year, which means three new Toolbox sets need to be purchased by the district.
The Governing Board meeting is today at 5 p.m. in the District Office Complex on Havasupai Boulevard.
