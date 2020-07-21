Three candidates filed to fill the three available seats on the Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board and because of this, there will be no election this November.
The three candidates, Eric Aurand, Jacob Neidermann and incumbent John Masden will be sworn in and begin their terms in January. The terms for current board member Nichole Cohen and vice president Kathy Cox will expire in December.
Aurand filed on July 2, while Neidermann and Masden filed on July 6. All three candidates will serve four-year terms which will expire in December 2024.
Masden was elected to a four-year term on the board in 2016 and it was set to expire in December. In May, he was hospitalized from injuries suffered from a bicycle accident and has not been able to attend a board meeting since.
Aurand has served as a math professor at ASU Havasu since its inception in 2012 and previously was the academic chair for Mohave Community College for five years.
His motivation behind filing for a seat came from a desire to give the youth of Lake Havasu City as many opportunities to succeed as possible.
“I’m looking for our students to be as successful as possible,” he said. “Their success is a measure of my success.”
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Aurand commended the job the current school board has done in navigating its way to returning students to school.
“They’re doing the best they can in a rough situation,” he said.
Neidermann manages Sam’s Shooter Emporium in downtown Lake Havasu City and has been a resident since 2008.
