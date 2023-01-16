After swearing in new board members last week, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding its monthly meeting tonight.
The biggest item on the Board’s short agenda is an action item to update the calendars for the 23-24 and 25-25 school years. According to the agenda the proposed update would have students start the new school year on a Thursday rather than a Wednesday.
The change would allow LHUSD to “more effectively support novice teachers as they transition into planning lessons, preparing materials, and grading student work” the agenda says, and “provides more dedicated time to work with students on rules and procedures and setting the climate of the classroom before starting with content the following Monday. ”
The 23-24 school year would start on Thursday, Aug. 3 and the 24-25 school year would start on Thursday Aug. 1.
The proposed changes would not affect the length of the school year. Students would still attended school for 180 days and teachers would still work 188 days.
The board is also voting on the approval of a purchase of a maintenance van.
LHUSD Governing Board holds its meetings at 2200 Havasupai Blvd. Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
