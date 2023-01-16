After swearing in new board members last week, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding its monthly meeting tonight.

The biggest item on the Board’s short agenda is an action item to update the calendars for the 23-24 and 25-25 school years. According to the agenda the proposed update would have students start the new school year on a Thursday rather than a Wednesday.

