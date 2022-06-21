Be sure to pack a little extra lunch money this next school year.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board voted to raise the prices of school breakfasts by 25 cents and school lunches by 15 cents in its June meeting on Tuesday night.
For the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lake Havasu Unified School District has been providing free meals through USDA summer food service program waivers but, starting in August the district will resume charging for meals.
Breakfasts at the elementary school are moving from $1.25 to $1.50 and lunches are rising from $2.60 to $2.75. At the middle school and high school, breakfasts will cost $1.50 and lunches cost $3.
The federal government refunds the district $3.60 for each free meal served and 42 cents for paid meals which equals a difference of $3.18.
The reason for this price increase is the USDA requires an “equity in school lunch pricing” which requires school districts to charge for meals at a price that is on average equal to the difference between free meal reimbursement and paid meal reimbursement.
Schools are required to gradually increase its prices to meet this difference, the district’s Director of Business Services, Mike Murray said. Gradual is the key word however as schools have the digression to determine when to increase those prices and according to Murray while LHUSD’s meal will eventually reach $3.18, there are no plans for when the next raise will be.
After passing the motion, school board member Lisa Roman said she was sad to see the waiver program but encouraged all families in the district to sign up for the free and reduced meal program.
