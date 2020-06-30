Lake Havasu City school officials met behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss the district’s next steps, following an order from the Arizona Governor’s Office to schools’ reopening until mid-August.
The governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District is scheduled to meet next Monday to discuss plans for the 2020 school year, following increased fears in the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s most recent mandate.
Until this week, Havasu schools were scheduled to reopen Aug. 3. According to school officials, details were uncertain as to how that reopening would take place. The school district formed a task force earlier this summer to reevaluate health and safety measures in response to future coronavirus concerns.
The governor’s decision to postpone the start of the school year came almost a month after a 41-page “roadmap” to reopening was issued by Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. According to Hoffman’s proposal, Arizona schools could be required to physically distance students, close communal areas like dining halls, eliminating “perfect attendance” awards, and screening students for symptoms of the virus upon entering their respective schools.
What changes or new policies could take place in Havasu schools after this week’s order from the governor could remain to be seen. As of Tuesday, school officials were attempting to develop plans for students and school district employees in response to the governor’s order.
Attempts to contact outgoing Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Diana Asseier and newly-hired superintendent Rebecca Stone by telephone were unsuccessful as of Tuesday evening.
