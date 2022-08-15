The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing board will hold its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year tonight.

According to the board’s agenda, the one action item that members will vote on is the approval of the agreement with Mohave Community College that allows Lake Havasu High School students to earn dual enrollment.

