Every vote counts.
In the latest update to the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board election, candidate Barbara Lumpkins has overtaken incumbent Lisa Roman by one vote—9,696 to 9,695.
According to information from the Arizona Secretary of State there are an estimated 700 ballots remaining to be counted in Mohave County—400 early ballots and 300 provisional ballots. It’s unclear how many of those voters live within LHUSD boundaries. The deadline for curing votes (verifying the signatures) is today by 5 p.m.
Barring any drastic changes, the race between Roman and Lumpkins will trigger a recount as required by state law when a local race has a margin between candidates of 10 or less.
Lumpkins says she is waiting patiently for the results to be finalized by the county.
“When we find out what we find out we will move forward from there,” Lumpkins said.
Roman says she is remaining hopeful.
“I will hold onto the hope of being re-elected until every vote is counted,” Roman said. “Whether my time on the board expires in six weeks or is renewed for another four years, my focus is to serve Lake Havasu students. A race this close highlights the influence we each have as voters and citizens.”
Sharon Harvey, who ran a joint campaign with Roman, currently leads Roman and Lumpkins with 11,351 votes.
