In its search for a new superintendent, the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District is in the home stretch of its decision-making process.
The board meets Tuesday in a closed executive session at 4 p.m. to narrow down its field of four finalists. They are Rebecca Stone, Patrick Devine, Michael Murray and Jaime Festa-Daigle. Murray and Festa-Daigle are currently employed by the district. Stone is from Virginia and Devine is from Minnesota.
The superintendent’s post will be vacant on June 30. In October, District Superintendent Diana Asseier announced her plan to retire on that date. She has been leading the local school district since July 2016.
As previously reported, the governing board hopes to announce its final decision at the earliest by the Feb. 18 board meeting. That meeting is at 6 p.m. at the district’s main office, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.