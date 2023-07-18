Nonprofit organizations using Lake Havasu Unified School District facilities will be granted $4,000 each to put toward facility fees.
The LHUSD's governor board concluded on July 10 that nonprofit community organization will get $4,000 toward paying facility fees, excluding any janitorial or professional service fees. The vote came after an earlier decision to increase the fees that community organizations would be charged to use the facilities. Prior to this, organizations were not paying any fees to utilize the facilities.
A report from the school district says the offer of the credit covers six of the seven organizations currently using district facilities. The organizations include the Lake Havasu Community Concert Association, Lake Havasu Ballet, Lake Havasu Community Choir, Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra, Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds, PACE and Special Olympics. The only organization that would suffer from the determination is the Lake Havasu Ballet. Due to the nature of their organization, the fees would far exceed the $4,000 allotted to them.
Nathan Cottam, artistic and executive director of the Lake Havasu City Ballet, brought this to the board’s attention, requesting that other organizations be able to use their leftover funds to assist the Lake Havasu Ballet in paying their fees.
According to Cottam, Lake Havasu City Ballet has about 80 students that participate in the two performances each year, requiring approximately 25 hours in the Performing Arts Center, which organizations are now charged $100 an hour to use.
After much debate, the board determined that the $4,000 for each organization would be placed into a pot that could be pulled from by the seven organizations. This way, any excess money could be used by organizations like the Lake Havasu Ballet that needed more than their $4,000.
“I feel that the decision was very generous,” said Linda Fusselman, president of the Lake Havasu Symphonic Winds. “Part of ours will go into that pot to help the Ballet.”
This decision will be in affect July 2023 through June 2024 at which time the credit amount will be reassessed depending on the needs of the organizations.
“I want to express my gratitude to the school board and the school district for all of the hard work they put in to come to an agreement that would work for everybody concerned,” Fusselman said.
