Nonprofit organizations using Lake Havasu Unified School District facilities will be granted $4,000 each to put toward facility fees. 

The LHUSD's governor board concluded on July 10 that nonprofit community organization will get $4,000 toward paying facility fees, excluding any janitorial or professional service fees. The vote came after an earlier decision to increase the fees that community organizations would be charged to use the facilities. Prior to this, organizations were not paying any fees to utilize the facilities.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.