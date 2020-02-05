In the lean years, arts education in Lake Havasu City schools declined because of a too-tight budget that had to make room for tested subjects.
Today, arts and music instruction in local classrooms have been fully restored since 2018.
According to a new report, 100% of Havasu students have access to music and visual arts, beginning in kindergarten. According to the Arts Education Data Project, 76% of the district’s K-12 students -- 4,109 of 5,373 pupils -- were enrolled in art and/or music programs in 2017-18. Two percent had theater instruction.
That put Havasu right in line with the Arizona State Board of Education’s administrative code identifying minimum course requirements in music and visual arts for K-8 students.
The value of arts education can’t be underestimated, said Lisa Roman. She’s the president of the school district’s governing board.
“Art and music literacy are valuable components of a child’s education. These classes often engage students in a way that is different from other subjects, and art and music instruction has been shown to reinforce children’s understanding of math and language concepts,” Roman said. “I’m proud to be a part of a school district that offers a variety of programs for students to explore and develop their talents.”
Superintendent Diana Asseier echoed Roman’s views.
“Art and music in the elementary grades are a critical component of our focus on scholarship. These content areas are particularly critical to enhance mathematical skills, including spatial thinking and perspective in art as well as symbols and fractions in music,” Asseier said. “These subjects also allow students to learn about history in the art and music of the ages. Art and music provide the brain new ways of seeing truth and beauty, which our students benefit from learning.”
A welcome development
Today’s expanded arts programs in district schools are going strong. Three art teachers and three music teachers provide weekly instruction for K-6 students. In middle school, one teacher provides art instruction while another teaches both choir and band. Five teachers provide instruction at the high school level: two art teachers, one each for band and choir and one for drama.
Roman is satisfied with current staffing levels. She said at the elementary schools, each student attends a weekly music class for two quarters each school year and a weekly art class the other two quarters.
“Thunderbolt Middle School offers art, choir, and band as part of its electives program, and LHHS has a menu of fine arts and music classes for its students,” she said.
Filling the teaching positions is Jaime Festa-Daigle’s task. As the district’s personnel director, she has learned that art and music teachers don’t grow on trees. A lot of young teachers adhere to the myth that it is almost impossible to find art and music teaching jobs, so they don’t train for them, Festa-Daigle said.
“These specialists can be more difficult to find. We look for people with an education background who have the skills to teach those subjects,” she said.
What it costs
If parents wanted to fund weekly private art or music classes their child for nine months, the cost would be well over $1,000. District schools are getting the job done for the ballpark figure of $204 per student.
That per-student figure was calculated using the 4,109 pupils enrolled in art or music programs in 2017-18.
According Mike Murray, the district’s business services director, the school district is spending $837,000 in salaries and benefits for its 13 arts teachers for the current school year. Add in an annual budget of $1,200 for art supplies, and the total is $838,200.
Arizona data
The Arts Education Data Project is a partnership between the State Education Agency Directors of Arts Education and Quadrant Research. It analyzed data the of Arizona’s traditional and charter schools. It included 1,972 schools. Of those, the project found that of the 1,101,777 enrolled students, 780,586 received arts instruction.
The study also found that student participation varies between traditional schools and charter schools. In traditional schools, 73% of students are enrolled in the arts as compared to 60% for charter schools.
Arts participation is highest for students attending elementary schools (86%). Also, based on the reported data, there were 495 schools with no arts courses.
The full report can be found at azarts.gov/azartsed-explorer/.
