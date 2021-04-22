Lake Havasu City students will wear masks to classes for the rest of the school year.
Superintendent Rebecca Stone announced Thursday afternoon that the school district will follow the recommendation of the Mohave County Health Department to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control. While coronavirus case numbers have improved at the local level, the CDC recommends the continued use of masks and social distancing measures in school settings.
On Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded the state’s mask mandate for schools, leaving the decision up to local school districts. The Arizona Department of Education followed Ducey’s move by encouraging schools to continue to follow CDC guidelines.
Stone says masks will be required through the end of the school year — the end of May —unless CDC or Health Department guidelines change before then. It’s unclear if masks will be required for students attending summer school.
The number of cases in Mohave County has dropped significantly. The Arizona Department of Health says 20 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths were reported in Mohave County on Thursday.
