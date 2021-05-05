Teachers and staff took the spotlight at Tuesday night’s Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing board meeting.
At their May meeting the Havasu school board and Superintendent Rebecca Stone started the evening off by recognizing the eight teachers who were named as their respective school’s teacher of the year.
The eight teacher were Julie Johnson from Havasupai Elementary, Michelle Burke from Lake Havasu High School, Dustin Blake from Thunderbolt Middle School, Nicole Brown from Oro Grande Classical Academy, Jamie Thuneman from Jamaica Elementary, Kristen Friesz from Nautilus Elementary, Patricia Fligg from Smoketree Elementary and Christina Musselman from Starline Elementary.
After introducing all eight teachers, Stone made the announcement that Musselman, who has been teaching in LHUSD since 2004, had been named the district teacher of the year.
“Mrs. Musselman embodies the idea that teachers are leaders. She has strong communication skills and frequently disseminates information to families that have questions,” Stone said. “At this time we are excited to announce that Christina Musselman has also been the 2021 LHUSD teacher of the year.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy was also on hand at the board meeting to help celebrate Museelman.
“Today we have a special proclamation for the teacher of the year,” Sheehy said. “A proclamation from the office of the mayor naming today May 4 Lake Havasu Unified School District Teacher of the year day…(Musselman) as elementary first grade teacher she has worked with the school district for the past nineteen years impacting thousands of students lives.”
Along with announcing the district teacher of the year, Stone also announced the rookie teacher of the year and the staff member of the year.
Smoketree preschool teacher Illa Carvajal was named the rookie teacher of the year with Stone highlighting Carvajal’s teamwork.
“Illa is respected by students, parents and colleagues,” Stone said. “She listens to every students’ wants and needs. Illa shares best practices with staff and collaborates with other teachers in special education, general education and kindergarten to give her students the best learning experience she can.”
Substitute coordinator Gail Kulp was named the staff member of the year for all the work she put in during the pandemic.
“Gail works to ensure that all classes are supported with a substitute in case of a teacher absent,” Stone said. “This year that meant going above and beyond to make sure that schools were adequately staffed. Gail thinks creatively, is empathic and makes it her mission to fill every opening.”
Teacher, Rookie Teacher and Staff member of the year all received a staycation at the London Bridge Resort as well as a gift card to Mudshark. Teacher of the year Musselman will also have a Mudshark menu item named in her honor.
Stone and the board finished the celebration of LHUSD staff and teachers by honoring the 23 employees who are retiring at the end of this school year.
