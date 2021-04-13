The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board voted to send an out of town developer back to the drawing board before further discussing a potential land swap.
At Tuesday’s board meeting the LHUSD School Board heard from Los Angles developer Mayer Akntarzad and his local real estate agent Amber Hoffman about a proposed land swap of Swanson Avenue properties.
Akntarzad would like to swap one of his Swanson lots with one owned by the district so that he can have three lots joined together where he can develop dormitories and apartments.
The properties are across the street from ASU Havasu Campus and Akntarzad has stated in the past that he would like to build a five story housing project with 18 units per floor.
There was confusion about the proposed land swap on both sides.
Akntarzad and Hoffman thought they had received approval from the board already back when they presented the land swap in December 2018 and repeatedly ask what the need to do to move the swap forward.
LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone clarified that the land swap had not been approved in 2018.
“There was simply a draft memorandum of understanding and we were working through that process,” Stone said.
According to Director of Business Services Mike Murray the district never heard feedback about the drafted MOU
One major issue the board found with Akntarzad’s proposal was that they were unsure what the school district would receive by swapping this public land
“One thing going forward I think that would be really helpful is keying in on the housing issue for our teachers and getting something much more specific on how that will help,” Board member Eric Aurand said. “Seeing those specifics would help me make a decision.”
With the board unsure of what they gained from the land swap, Board President John Masden motioned that Akntarzad and Hoffman resume the memorandum of understanding process with the district’s attorney.
“My recommendation to you two is to start at by going back and forth with our attorney,’ Masden said “…I am not sure we are ready to act on this the way we are talking right now.”
