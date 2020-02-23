Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will Lake Havasu High School’s robust music instruction program.
Kimberly Schreiber, the school’s director of bands and orchestra, continues to build the evolving program. The rest of Arizona’s musical instruction community is sitting up and taking notice. Many students trained by Schreiber are high-achieving and are included in competitions and musical showcases that occur around the state.
Most recently, five LHHS musicians performed in the Northwest Regional Honor Music Festival at Page High School. It entailed hours of rehearsals that concluded with a concert.
“The performing ensembles included an honor choir, honor orchestra and honor band -- all totaling about 300 students from across our region,” Schreiber said. “We had four students perform in the band and one student performed as part of the orchestra.”
Students auditioned to be able to play at the festival. It’s a common practice.
“We are so proud of all of our LHHS students who made the effort to audition,” she said. “Students and teachers alike get the experience of working with and observing different highly acclaimed conductors.”
She said Arizona is divided into eight regions. The Northwest Region is one of the largest. It includes schools from Kingman, Havasu, Bullhead City, Williams, Sedona, Flagstaff, Page and an area of north Phoenix.
The investment
As parents know, pursuit of a musical education isn’t cheap. Instruments not provided by the school can be expensive and costly to maintain. Learning to play well requires endless practice sessions for the student – and high tolerance from family members that must endure all the sour notes that a learner is bound to hit.
That being said, more students are taking part in the high school band program. In her first year as the LHHS band instructor in 2014, Schreiber had 25 students. Now she has 65 pupils.
“Over the years, the kids have grown in confidence. They’re playing more challenging music. And because of administrators, the community’s support, parents and our Band Boosters, we’ve been able to expose students to more musical opportunities,” she said, referring to student travel to Arizona festivals and competitions.
“Tax credit and fundraisers through Band Boosters are our only sources of income,” she added. “We have to constantly fundraise throughout the year just to maintain our program.”
Schreiber credited Thunderbolt Middle School band instructor Kim Lehman with inspiring seventh- and eighth-grade students to continue their music educations once they reach the high school level. And because of increased funding from the school district, students in grades K-6 receive music instruction for one semester each school year.
The big picture
The band program’s resulting growth has not gone unnoticed. Superintendent Diana Asseier talked about the strengths of Schreiber and Lehman’s articulated program.
“While many of the supporters have helped, we would not be where we are without the talent and dedication of our band directors. Kim Lehman currently has 60 students in seventh- and eighth-grade band as well as two choir classes, and is working to instill a love of music among a large group of students,” Asseier said. “Kim Schreiber has been building her numbers and expanding her offerings by extending that love of music and creating a culture of excellence in musicianship and performance. Our Band of Knights has won awards and qualified for state level competition finals. Several individual students have qualified for finals and honor bands as well.”
The superintendent also noted that, along with the booster clubs, the district has been able to use bond funding to support new uniforms for the high school band, a truck for hauling the band trailer and new music stands.
The school district’s governing board President Lisa Roman talked about the challenges of widening the scope of music education for the district’s younger students.
“One hurdle for our district is that elementary-aged children often have limited exposure to musical instruction. While we have expanded the music program at each of the elementary schools, the instruments that students have access to in those classes are recorders and guitars and not traditional band instruments. Unless they happen to have a family member who can teach them, or they can afford private lessons, the first real opportunity most children have with band happens when they are preteens,” she said.
She also discussed the difficulty in exposing middle school students to more than cursory music lessons.
“Another thing to keep in mind is that, at Thunderbolt Middle School, students get one elective period during the school day. If they choose band, that is the only elective they get for the entire school year. They miss out on rotating through the quarterly electives like art, computer science and wood shop. I’m not saying that the arrangement is a bad one -- only that it presents an opportunity cost for the students and requires the ones who are interested in band to forgo all other electives,” Roman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.