Lake Havasu Unified School District announced this week that, contrary to original plans laid out in August, middle and high school students will not be making a full-time return to classrooms after winter break.
But it’s not just the expected concerns about the coronavirus that are continuing to limit secondary students’ time on campus — the absence of staff also weighs heavily on the district’s mind.
After some parents expressed their frustrations with the hybrid model’s extended implementation, Superintendent Rebecca Stone explained the district’s decision during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“There are positive cases in students at all levels, and the concern with the health department is that, if we were to open fully at middle and high school, that would continue to grow,” Stone said. “If it continues to grow, either by… the number that we end up quarantining or the number of people that are positive, we run the risk of actually having to close down, as we’ve seen in other schools across the state, and that is just due to sheer numbers.”
She emphasized that students aren’t getting “very, very sick” and no one is dying within the district — but the sheer number of staff that would be required to quarantine if cases continue to rise in schools would cause campus closures “because we have to have teachers in front of our students,” she said.
“Currently, with the opening model that we have, we run between five to seven classes a day that do not have a teacher, so we have to find other ways to make that happen,” Stone said. “We have district office staff that have been subbing and others that have been willing to step in and provide that support. Currently, if we opened fully at our middle and high school, I’m somewhat sure that that number would increase pretty quickly, to the number of classes that we were not able to cover.”
That extends to athletic activities, as well. An email sent to the board by Thunderbolt Middle School parent Cindy Schuster pointed out her child’s question of why the high school has sports and the middle school doesn’t. Stone said they’re evaluating each sport as they come along. Right now, they can’t offer basketball due to the simple lack of coaches to support the program.
But sports weren’t her only concern.
“There’s a growing frustration among parents with perceived inconsistencies, and I share in this frustration,” Schuster wrote. “I see firsthand how ineffective his current level of learning is. Packets of assignments with due dates are at best busy work and are potentially harmful to those who are more than just academic learners. My son and all students deserve to be afforded the same opportunities. These kids have cabin fever, and I am alarmed that the fallout from these drastic regulations, edicts and orders may far outweigh the hazards of the virus itself as it pertains to our youth.”
Another parent, Jason Laramore, said during the meeting that he believes the measures being implemented aren’t indicative of what’s “actually going on in our community.”
Over the last two weeks, Mohave County has reported more than 2,000 new virus cases — a number that far surpasses the spikes seen over the summer. On Wednesday alone, 244 cases and two deaths were reported in the county — 70 of which were in Havasu.
“Yeah, people are getting covid, but people aren’t dying like the first wave,” he said. “In my personal opinion, it just seems like tobacco science. There’s no real science behind it. It’s just fear and propaganda… At some point, the people are going to get tired of it. I just encourage people to step outside of the norm and look at some common sense science and common sense approaches to getting the schools back open and returning to some normalcy before the fallout is more than any of us can bear.”
Board President Lisa Roman reassured parents that the district is monitoring local numbers closely to make decisions, rather than looking at state or national numbers.
While all schools won’t be fully reopened by January, Stone said the district will “move towards a full reopening for all schools as soon as we possibly can.”
