And then there were four.
After interviewing six candidates Thursday and Friday in its search for a new superintendent, the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District narrowed its field of candidates down to four people.
They are Rebecca Stone, Patrick Devine, Michael Murray and Jaime Festa-Daigle. Murray and Festa-Daigle are currently employed by the district. Stone and Devine are from outside Arizona.
All four candidates accepted a second interview with the board, which occurred on Saturday and Monday. Beyond friendly probing about skills and abilities, board members tried to determine whose personality would be the best fit for the district and community.
The superintendent’s post will be vacant on June 30. In October, District Superintendent Diana Asseier announced her plan to retire on that date. She has been leading the local school district since July 2016.
Asseier has attended all of the interview sessions. She previously said the board hopes to have a decision at the earliest by the Feb. 18 board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.