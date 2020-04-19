Though no students are attending classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the business of educating Lake Havasu City students continues.
The governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District will meet Tuesday to sort out a host of issues that will affect the 2020-2021 school year.
One item up for review is student handbooks for all six elementary schools and the handbook for Thunderbolt Middle School. The board is being asked to approve proposed changes.
According to backup documents for the meeting’s agenda, the most notable item in the elementary handbook may be a new section pertaining to school counselors. Thunderbolt Middle School’s list of proposed changes appears equally tame but does add “verbal” to a rule about physical assault.
If approved, the revised handbooks will be available online for student, parents and staff.
Jaime Festa-Daigle, the district’s personal director also is seeking board approval to continue using Educational Services, Inc. for substitute teacher services. The company currently provides
93 substitutes for the district. Through March 4, the district has spent $424,290 for service, according to a written explanation of the agenda item.
Festa-Daigle is also asking the board to approve full payment of performance pay to eligible teachers for the 2019-2020 school year. Although the pay plans were approved by the governing board in August and September of 2019, teachers have been unable to fulfill all performance requirements due to the coronavirus interruption in the school year. In the agenda item’s explanation, the district’s personnel director pointed to the state’s “hold harmless” legislation born from the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic.
Only 10 people will physically attend Wednesday’s meeting, enforcing the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines on social distancing during the public health crisis. Attendees may include the governing board’s five members, Superintendent Diana Asseier and select school district directors and staff.
Members of the public may not attend. However, everyone is invited to watch all proceedings because the meeting will be broadcast live at 6 p.m.
To access the meeting online, visit www.lhusd.org/boardvideos. Livestream links will be listed at the top of the page, according to the board’s posted agenda. Those who would like to submit questions or concerns can send an email to boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
