Telesis Preparatory Academy Principal Tara McGuigan, says she thinks the new school voucher law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday is “a great bill” that presents funding opportunities for all schools and is a great move forward by the state to focus on education.
Telesis is a nonprofit, tuition free public charter school, McGuigan says, so the ability to use state funding for tuition won’t have an impact on students going to Telesis but the increase in classroom funds will.
“(The bill) had a little bit of increased funding to help schools with paying for the students’ needs through the curriculum and the design and helping support teachers creating innovative lessons,” McGuigan said.
McGuigan says she expects the bill will encourage more curiosity about Telesis and other schooling options.
“Parents can see if this is the right fit for their children,” McGuigan said.
At the Lake Havasu Unified School District, Superintendent Rebecca Stone says she is concerned that Empowerment Scholarship Accounts lack the accountability standards that the state legislature applies to public schools to ensure school effectiveness.
“LHUSD continues to be transparent with our curriculum and assessments, providing information on our website and in family letters that provide specific information for every unit that students will be taught over the course of the year,” Stone said. “This accountability is imperative for our community to ensure that we are preparing each and every student to become a productive member of our community and greater society.”
Stone says LHUSD fully supports “parents and the community’s involvement in the education” provided by the district and that LHUSD will continue to provide a quality education that prepares students for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.