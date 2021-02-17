Educators and residents 65 and older can now receive vaccinations, after a rollout this week announced by the Mohave County Health Department. And the Lake Havasu Unified School District is eager to participate in the county’s vaccination effort.
According to School District Human Resources Manager Jaime Festa-Daigle, vaccination could ultimately bolster the school district’s ranks as vaccination continues. The district is home to 598 employees, Daigle said, with about 40 active substitutes. According to Daigle, a percentage of those substitutes chose not to work with the school district last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – but that could now change thanks to vaccinations now being available to educators.
“We’re really excited,” Daigle said. “It’s really important to us, and a lot of our staff have been waiting for it. The feeling of being able to go back out and feel safe is important, and educators will be happy when vaccinations will be able to get to them.”
According to Daigle, however, it may be some time before all of Havasu’s educators are inoculated against the coronavirus.
“We’ve been having good conversations with the hospital early on,” Daigle said Wednesday. “But we’re going to have to wait and see how it transpires. Right now, we’re being told there’s more demand than there is supply, citywide.”
As of this week, Havasu Regional Medical Center informed prospective vaccine recipients that they would not be able to make appointments due to full appointment schedules and high demand for the vaccine.
Inoculation of the general public is not expected to begin until the spring and summer months, according to the Mohave County Health Department’s coronavirus information website.
