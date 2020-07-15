Another month of summer? That’s the big question being pondered during today’s special meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board.
The school district is weighing whether to begin the school year with distance learning on Aug. 3, or wait until Aug. 17 when students are allowed to physically return to campus according to Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order. The governor ordered last week for schools to remain closed until at least the 17th, but schools can begin the year earlier than that if they implement distance learning programs.
District administrators have already identified a number of restrictions and new procedures for students whenever they ultimately return to campus.
Also on the meeting agenda is an agreement with the Havasu Community Health Foundation for the district’s student assistance program.
Today’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Because of coronavirus restrictions on gatherings, the meeting will be held with no public attendance, but it can be viewed live at lhusd.org/boardvideos. It will also be streamed at HavasuNews.com.
Smart move, please ignore trump and follow the advice of the experts.
