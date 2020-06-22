Normally, cranking out an annual budget for the Lake Havasu Unified School District is an orderly, methodical process.
But not this year.
Faced with too many unknown variables because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-2021 financial plan amounts to a cliff-hanger.
“Since schools receive funding based on the current year student enrollment, estimating student numbers will be more challenging this year, due to the unknowns associated with covid-19,” said Mike Murray, the district’s business services director.
The budget’s revenue calculations are heavily reliant on “average daily membership.” ADM is the number of students the district actively serves. It is unknown how many Havasu parents will keep their students at home when schools reopen Aug. 3 because of coronavirus fears.
For reference, based on the 2019-2020 budget, the State of Arizona paid the district $6,885 per pupil, bringing in $29 million from 5,300 students.
If attendance nosedives for the school district in the fall, so will funding. Schools typically get some money for digital learners, but it is less than students who attend in person.
The Arizona Legislature remain closed, so it’s unknown what the new per-pupil funding will be.
“We’ve heard the state Legislature may call a special session to further the discussions they were having prior to their adjournment earlier this spring,” Murray said. “Exactly what will be discussed, and if any formal action takes place, is not completely known.”
He added that even though crafting a budget has been a challenge because of the uncertainties, the school district remains on firm ground.
“Overall, the district has solid financials and continues to focus on both short-term and long-term goals,” he said.
Staying on schedule
Variables or not, the district’s proposed budget must be submitted to the Arizona Department of Education by July 5.
To that end, the district’s governing board will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. to review and possibly approve the proposed 2020-2021 budget.
Murray said the document won’t be posted on the district’s website until after the board takes action on Thursday.
The adopted budget must be submitted to the state by July 15.
Thursday’s meeting is virtual and can be viewed on line in real time at www.lhusd.org/boardvideos. Submit questions or concerns via email at boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
