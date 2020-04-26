Those living near Havasu’s six elementary schools can expect to see a slew of renovation activities at the sites starting at the end of May.
The OK to proceed with the renovation work was approved Tuesday during the governing board meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District. The unanimous vote gave the green light to $5.9 million in improvements to the schools’ parking lots, perimeter fencing, front office security enhancements, wheelchair ramps and landscaping.
Funding comes from two sources – the district’s bond improvement account and its capital improvement funds.
After the meeting, the district’s Business Services Director Mike Murray said that the $5.9 million is a not-to-exceed amount. Further, school officials aren’t necessarily expecting to complete every improvement at the moment. The many uncertainties tied to pandemic restrictions may delay or eliminate some projects. At any rate, the governing board’s approval means the school district has full flexibility to accelerate or dial back the plans’ timeline.
“While amounts were approved for each site, we are reviewing the overall scope of the projects and are preparing to implement a phased approach in completing these projects as our local and national circumstances dictate,” Murray said. “Work is scheduled to begin by the end of next month and we’re planning to complete most of the work before school begins in August.”
Starline Elementary is proposed to claim the lion’s share of the funds at $2 million. The facility’s decrepit basketball court will become a new staff parking lot. The school has had a parking deficit for some time. Murray told the board that the new lot will “get as many cars off the street as possible.”
Other schools’ parking lot improvements will involve resurfacing or replacing existing asphalt
Costs of the other schools’ improvements include:
Oro Grande Classical Academy: $1,300,000
Havasupai Elementary: $1,000,000
Nautilus Elementary: $600,000
Jamaica Elementary: $600,000
Smoketree Elementary: $400,000
