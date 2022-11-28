There is a new path to go down for high school students caught with illicit substances on campus.

At its monthly meeting in October, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously to approve Project Impact, a discipline alternative program for students who are caught with drugs on school property.

