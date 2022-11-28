There is a new path to go down for high school students caught with illicit substances on campus.
At its monthly meeting in October, the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously to approve Project Impact, a discipline alternative program for students who are caught with drugs on school property.
Impact is an eight week after-school program that will have students learning about the “harmful effects and implications of their choice” to use. Prior to the program, students caught with illicit substances would be suspended for nine days and receive a $100 fine from juvenile probation.
The driving force behind getting Project Impact implemented at Lake Havasu High school was Ricarda DeAnde, who works with Arizona Youth Partnership. DeAnde says she has been trying to get a program like Project Impact up and run for a couple of years now. Covid put the brakes on DeAnde’s ambition, but even a global pandemic couldn’t stop her forever.
DeAnde says the ball for Project Impact got rolling once again when a mother in the community reached out to her. The mom’s daughter had just been caught on a first time offense, DeAnde says, and was bemoaning the lack of education for her daughter.
“I said I know the struggle,” DeAnde said. “I have heard it from other parents.”
According to Jon Moss, director of student services for LHUSD, in the 2021-2022 school 56 referrals were given to students caught with illicit substances and 45 referrals in the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Remotivated, DeAnde says she contacted the school district and set up an appointment with Moss to talk about creating a program that would actually educate students on the error of their ways, not just punish them.
“Previously we didn’t have a diversion program like that for marijuana,” DeAnde said. “It is nice that we are making that step forward to provide our kids with more support than just the punitive measure of getting suspended and no education is provided.”
Thus Project Impact was created in partnership with the school district, Arizona Youth Partnership, notMykid, Mohave County Health Department, and Mohave County Juvenile Probation.
The way the program works, DeAnde says, is the offending student is suspended outside of school for two days before returning to class. The students then immediately start attending an after school session once a week for eight weeks.
“No matter when a child gets caught, they will serve a two day suspension and then the following Wednesday they will start the program,” DeAnde explained. “…we wanted something immediate because that is one of the gaps we saw.”
The after school sessions cover the gambit of anti-drug and positive goal making curriculum, DeAnde says, including updating the old “just say no” approach that D.A.R.E. used in the 1980s and 1990s to be more practical.
“Ideally everybody just wants to say no,” DeAnde said. “Realistically though sometimes it is hard for youth to just say no.”
One of the after school sessions in the eight week program covers fentanyl, DeAnde says, and is for both the students and their parents.
“We thought it was important to include the parents just to foster that environment of support, but also educate the parents too,” DeAnde said.
With the alarming number of illicit substances in Arizona that turn out to have traces of deadly fentanyl in them, DeAnde says it is imperative students are alerted to this and that parents recognize the sign of an overdose.
“The ones overdosing and dying the most are the youth because they aren’t even aware of what fentanyl is or that it’s in the substance they’re taking,” DeAnde said. “A lot of these youth are not in active addiction.”
The program is not entirely focused on learning about the dangers of drugs, DeAnde says. Project Impact’s after school session also teach kids about healthy habits such as sports and other extracurricular activities.
“We want to be able to say okay what is in the community or school that would help with that goal,” DeAnde said.
At the end of the eight weeks, if the student hasn’t missed more than one week of the after school lessons then they will satisfy all the requirements of their punishment including waving the $100 probation fine.
