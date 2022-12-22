Over the last year, Havasu Helping Girls has distributed over 8,700 menstrual products to students and other residents living in Lake Havasu City. The nonprofit organization has made it their mission to supply local schools with the required items, which includes liners, pads, tampons and other feminine hygiene products.
Recipients include Thunderbolt Middle School, Lake Havasu High School and each of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s six elementary schools. Period starter kits have also been donated to several of the aforementioned schools. The kits resemble cosmetics bags and are stocked with menstrual supplies that last for at least one day. Each kit also comes packed with information that describes how each item is to be used.
Per the school district’s policy, tampons were not distributed to the middle school nor to any of the elementary schools, says Tony Contratto, executive director of the nonprofit.
“Students that need period products while at school can simply visit the school’s health (or) nurse’s office and receive them for free,” Contratto continued. “If any of the schools run low on the bulk period products, we will resupply them with more to keep an adequate supply available for students at all times.”
In recent months, the nonprofit has received positive responses from the public, including a grant donation of $1,000 from Women With Willpower during their Christmas fundraiser on Nov. 27th.
Mohave Community College showed their support by holding product drives on the Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead City campuses. The drives, which were hosted by the colleges’ Phi Theta Kappa chapters, produced over 2,100 menstrual-related items. These items were later donated to Contratto’s nonprofit to be used for their distribution process.
“Feedback from community members is overwhelmingly positive and highlights the need for our programs,” Contratto shared.
In preparation for the annual 5th grade puberty classes, Contratto and his board members have donated period starter kits to each of the six district-led elementary schools. The nurses at each location then distribute the kits to their 5th grade students during the beginning of the course. This ensures that the students are equipped with the correct and necessary menstrual supplies.
One school that has been receptive of the period kits is Oro Grande Classical Elementary. School nurse Jill Hoopes reached out to the nonprofit in order to have the products accessible for her students.
As stated in a December press release for the nonprofit, Hoopes found the latest donation of menstrual supplies to be useful for her 5th grade students. She further states that her students were granted the opportunity to focus their attention on their studies with help from the nonprofit.
“Our organization will continue to donate period starter kits each school year going forward, so that every girl can receive a free kit in the 5th grade,” Contratto added.
Heading into the new year, Contratto aims to further his organization’s reach by having products made available in Havasu’s charter and parochial schools.
The social stigma that surrounds the taboo topic of a girl’s and woman’s menstruation is an issue Contratto and his board combat through their work. By providing free menstrual products to local youth and women, the nonprofit brings the issue to the forefront of the community.
“This issue affects girls and women in the United States, in Arizona, in Mohave County and in Lake Havasu,” Contratto said. “Donating to our organization helps real people in our community.”
