Havasu Helping Girls

Havasu Helping Girls has provided thousands of free menstrual products to schools throughout Lake Havasu City. The nonprofit’s vice president Kayla Feasel (second from left) and Executive Director Tony Contratto (center) met with Oro Grande Classical Academy’s school nurse Jill Hoopes and local volunteer Cody Feasel on Tuesday afternoon after their latest product delivery.

 Courtesy of Tony Contratto

Over the last year, Havasu Helping Girls has distributed over 8,700 menstrual products to students and other residents living in Lake Havasu City. The nonprofit organization has made it their mission to supply local schools with the required items, which includes liners, pads, tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

Recipients include Thunderbolt Middle School, Lake Havasu High School and each of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s six elementary schools. Period starter kits have also been donated to several of the aforementioned schools. The kits resemble cosmetics bags and are stocked with menstrual supplies that last for at least one day. Each kit also comes packed with information that describes how each item is to be used.

