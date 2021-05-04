This week is all about the teachers.
To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, parent and student organizations across all eight school campuses in Lake Havasu Unified School District have been treating teachers to celebrations with snacks, raffles and fun decorations.
At Havasupai Elementary teachers started the week off with complementary donuts. On Tuesday they were treated to coffee in the lounge and on Wednesday, lunch is being provided. The campus will round out the week of celebrations with a “relaxing” Thursday and movie snack Friday.
Some LHUSD schools are also decorating teacher break rooms to help celebrate.
At Starline Elementary the PTA transformed the break room to resemble the Central Perk set from the sitcom “Friends.” The theme even extends to the names of the appreciation days, with names like “The One Where We Supply Them” and “The One With All The Cards”.
At Nautilus Elementary, the PTSO decided to capitalize on May 4 also being Star Wars Day, and transformed their teacher’s break room into a breakroom from a galaxy far far away. Then both Lake Havasu High School and Jamaica Elementary decided to go with a carnival/circus theme for the celebrations.
‘If there were ever a year to appreciate our teacher’s hard work it would be this year,” LHHS Assistant Principal Shannon Williams said.
