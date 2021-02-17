Lake Havasu City’s schools will get nearly $4 million in federal covid relief money.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Wednesday that Havasu schools will receive nearly $4 million of the $1 billion awarded to Arizona schools in the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Hoffman also announced that Telesis Preparatory is eligible to receive $363,718 and Lake Havasu Preparatory Academy is eligible for $268,148.
The largest allocations were for school districts in Tucson ($76.4 million) and Mesa ($70.2 million).
It wasn’t immediately clear how the funds would be used by local school districts.
The money is intended to help schools prevent the spread of coronavirus and recover from the pandemic, which required districts to shutter campuses and switch to distance learning last year. Elementary students in Lake Havasu Unified School District returned to full-time instruction in August, but junior high and high school students remain on hybrid schedules.
The Arizona Department of Education will host a webinar for school leaders next where they will cover the application process and the allowable use of relief funds. The Arizona Rural School Association said some districts may choose to use the funds for initiatives like the Final Mile Project, which improves the availability of high-speed internet in rural communities.
Hoffman said she made it a point to ensure that federal relief money was fairly distributed to all corners of the state. Every school district and charter organization in the state is guaranteed at least $150,000 in relief funding, according to a Department of Education press release. Rural school districts were guaranteed at least $175,000, the release said.
“Typically, our small, rural, and remote schools are too often left behind when resources are allocated. That’s why I prioritized ensuring that every public school - regardless of size or location - had access to federal relief funding,” Hoffman said. “While this significant infusion of federal recovery dollars is good news for Arizona’s schools, it is not a substitute for sustainable funding from the state as they move through and beyond the crisis of this pandemic.”
