Most of the current phones, bells, intercoms and clocks at Lake Havasu City schools were installed more than 20 years ago. But long awaited and desperately needed upgrades are now in the works.
At the latest Lake Havasu Unified School District meeting, held Sept. 15, the board approved a total of $750,000 in available bond funds to go towards the purchase and installation of new phone, bell and intercom systems at all schools through Logicalis. Any clocks in need of repair will be replaced with analog clocks.
By the end of the 2020-2021 school year, every system in the district will have been replaced with brand new, unified equipment that’s expected to bring several improvements in terms of space, efficiency, technology, and safety.
One issue with the current phones in Havasu classrooms — aside from burnt out LED screens and outdated parts — is their placement. You’ll find them hanging right next to the doors, rather than sitting next to teachers at their desks.
“While that might not seem like a big deal, there’s a couple of issues with that,” Director of Technology Jaime Festa-Daigle said. It’s just plain inconvenient, for one.
When teachers need to make phone calls to parents to discuss grades or classwork, for example, they can’t be at their desk to access the information they need and on their phone at the same time.
Safety is another concern, as most classroom doors also have windows. In the case of an emergency, teachers using the phone to call 911 or tell the front office that everyone is safe and accounted for are in direct line of sight of anyone passing by in the hallway.
For those reasons, all phones are moving to teachers’ desks once the upgrade is complete, Festa-Daigle said.
The new system will also allow 911 operators to identify the exact classroom an emergency call is coming from, which was the most important feature for board member Nichole Cohen.
Current phone servers take up a considerable amount of space and require frequent manual resetting. With this purchase, the server will be reduced to a small, white box that will slide nicely on to a shelf, Festa-Daigle said.
Intercoms have also been suspended in a state of failure or constant repair for years. Their replacement, along with school bells’, was originally slated to start after the new phone system project. But the board decided to move it up, as functionality can’t wait any longer than it has.
With the upgrades, bell and intercom systems will be managed online, and the platform will be used across the district. This will reduce downtime and expensive emergency repairs, Festa-Daigle said.
“Service calls to the current vendor to fix even minor items average around $3,000 for a single trip and often take several months to complete,” Festa-Daigle said.
Logicalis is based out of Phoenix, and the new systems are covered under warranty for five years. The district can then add an optional service plan.
The projects were approved unanimously by the board on Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.