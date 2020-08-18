After months of uncertainty, Lake Havasu Unified School District students and their families can mark their calendars for a hybrid and potential full return to classrooms.
LHUSD announced and approved a reopening plan for elementary and secondary schools at the school board meeting held at the high school Tuesday evening. Online learning will continue to be an option for families that aren’t ready for a return to schools just yet.
According to the plan, presented by Superintendent Rebecca Stone, elementary schools will continue distance learning until September 8, when a hybrid model will be set in motion. Using an “AM/PM cohort” system, students will be on campus Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
No students will be on campus on Wednesdays, giving teachers the chance to plan and participate in professional development. Their time off-campus would focus on homework and specials lessons or activities, such as physical education, art and music using Google Classroom.
On-site support will continue on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stone said.
“We will use the next two weeks to determine a location and staff or community partners to provide childcare for families while we implement this hybrid model,” she added.
After assessing coronavirus data and its impact on the community when the time comes, the goal is to reopen elementary schools fully on October 12, when students return from fall break.
“Reopening our secondary schools is more complicated, in terms of meeting safety guidelines,” Stone said.
Due to the large campus sizes at the middle and high schools, social distancing is a “significant concern,” she said, for example. Another issue is the fact that secondary students don’t stay in one classroom for an entire day, but rotate with a different mix of students and staff in each class.
With that in mind, secondary students will remain in distance learning for the first quarter, during which time the district will be considering hybrid options that will best address student needs. But in the meantime, the plan for middle and high school students is to return to the classroom in a hybrid model that would entail two days on campus and three days off starting October 12. The goal is to fully reopen secondary schools by January 4, again considering the data available at the time.
The board also plans to review the reopening schedules at the end of September to make sure they are still on track to reopen in a hybrid format.
“This is not an easy decision for anyone, but having heard from many parents and staff, I do believe we can commit to this plan for reopening schools and safely get our kids back to in-person learning quickly,” Stone said.
The plans were approved, with board member Nichole Cohen voting against them.
Stone also said that if Mohave County’s coronavirus situation were to worsen and state benchmarks were no longer met, the district would not immediately shut down schools again, but rather assess the situation and review its impact before “making a more informed decision.”
Many parents in attendance were unhappy with the board’s decision to further delay the reopening of schools. A rally in support of reopening was held in front of the performing arts center at the high school prior to the meeting, where parents and families held signs and gathered to express their dissatisfaction with the district’s decisions thus far.
Parents at the rally and in the meeting urged the board to get students back in classrooms as soon as possible, citing concerns for the mental health of their children and the lack of social interaction they are able to have in a distance learning setting. Some held signs that read, “Education over fear!” or “Kids over politics.”
LHUSD Board President Lisa Roman spoke with members of the rally to hear their views, but the conversation became heated. Police were called to the scene shortly before the meeting began, where some were yelling. With limited attendance, one parent was upset that their infant child needed a ticket to get into the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.