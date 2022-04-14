Lake Havasu City is hoping to receive another round of congressionally directed spending from the federal government to help to pay for needed repairs to the city’s police station and jail.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu City Council approved the submission of a grant application to Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-Arizona) office that requests an additional $1,997,500 from Congress to help upgrade and repair the nearly 30-year old police facilities at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The city worked with Kelly last year, using the same process to secure a $1,778,000 grant from Congress for improvements to the police station.
Havasu completed a facility needs assessment for the police station and jail in 2021 which found the facility has a litany of needs including a new roof, a new HVAC system to replace the Chiller System that is currently in use, repaving the parking lot, replacing the existing cast iron waste system, replacing the flooring, and upgrades to the jail cells, doors and locks, along with the fire safety system.
The total cost of the entire project is estimated to be $4,223,375. Although Havasu is still searching for additional funding, the $1,778,000 already awarded by Congress this year will allow the police department to tackle some of the facilities most pressing issues right away.
Sgt. Tyler Tribolet said that the first two projects in the Lake Havasu City Police Department plans are to install a new HVAC system and new jail doors. Tibolet said those were selected because both systems will continue to require consistent and costly maintenance until they are able to be replaced.
Tribolet said Havasu hasn’t received the money promised by Congress yet, which was officially awarded in March, and the department does not have a timeline for when construction may begin on the first couple projects. But he said the plan is to have the new HVAC and jail doors ready to go by the end of 2022.
Havasu’s funding request this year is significantly lower than the $4,072,500 the city originally requested through Kelly’s office in 2021. According to the funding request form approved by the council on Tuesday, Havasu plans to spend $447,825 in the Capital Improvement Plan to upgrade and repair the police facilities. This year the city is requesting $1,997,500 which, if approved, would be enough to cover the estimated cost of all of the repairs and upgrades to the facility when added to the money already awarded by Congress and the city’s planned investment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.