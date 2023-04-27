Lake Havasu City is seeking public feedback on water and sewer rates, as it dives into a utility rate study to revise those rates over the next few months.
The city will host a pair of identical open house-style meetings for citizens on Monday in the council chambers. Citizens will also have an option to attend the meetings virtually. The first meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m., with the second starting at 5:30 p.m.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the meeting will kick off with a presentation from Willdan Financial Services, who was hired by the City Council to conduct the study. Kozlowski said the scope and goal of the meeting will be similar to the public hearing the council held on the topic during its March 14 meeting.
“At this point in the rate study process, we are really just introducing the process to the public,” Kozlowski said. “We will talk a little bit about what a rate study is, where we are currently in the process, we will show a comparison of rates from other cities to see where we stand, we will talk a little bit about the CIP and what type of projects are coming up for water and wastewater, and engaging the public and getting feedback on what is important to them.”
When the council discussed the topic in March, the priorities most frequently mentioned by councilmembers were water conservation, and cost-of-service equity.
Kozlowski said Monday’s meeting will be more of an informal setting, and will include a question and answer portion to allow the public to provide feedback about their goals and priorities, before Willdan dives too deeply into developing the rate structures.
“This is a great opportunity for the public to come out and provide some of their thoughts and feedback,” Kozlowski said. “They can speak with Willdan and the city team directly to provide their thoughts and expectations for the rate study. The most important thing is this is a non-profit system. Our goal is to do our best to maintain the system with the funds we are able to collect from the users.”
Kozlowski said the city has been working continuously with Willdan since the council meeting in March to provide the information and data they need. He said the project team has already started to incorporate some of the feedback provided by the council last month.
Kozlowski said the team hopes to have the study completed with several options for the council and public to consider in June. He said additional meetings will need to be held at that point, so the new rates are not expected to be instituted until sometime in Fiscal Year 2023-24.
Monday’s meetings will be held in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting will also be held online on Microsoft Teams. Anyone interested in joining the meeting virtually is welcome to call 928-854-4278, where they will be given the link to join.
