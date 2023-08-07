The Lake Havasu City Council has another lengthy agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting.
Agenda items range from water treatment plants to planned rezoning to the purchase of new police vehicles.
One of the first public hearing agenda items is approving the submission of a proposal to the Bureau of Reclamation to fund a new water treatment plant and improve the existing plant.
The Secretary of the Interior announced on May 22 that the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program is seeking project proposals for long-term durable system efficiency improvements that will result in water conservation.
The city wants to submit a new proposal with the goal being to “improve the quality of both potable and reclaimed water," according to the proposed resolution.
There are currently three treatment plants, Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, Mulberry Wastewater Treatment Plant, and North Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. It is unclear which plants the city wants to improve.
The council will also discuss the rezoning of 115 Park Avenue. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan during their July 19 meeting.
The section of land is located near Rotary Park and State Route 95.
The change in zoning will allow for commercial and multi-family residential development in an area where it was previously not allowed and increases the maximum building height from 25 to 30 feet.
During the meeting, the council will also discuss purchasing nine replacement police department vehicles and will hear a presentation from Police Chief Troy Stirling.
The nine new police vehicles would consist of five Chevrolet Silverados, two Chevrolet Malibus, and one Chevrolet Equinox. The total cost would be roughly $496,000, according to quotes provided by the dealership.
Other agenda items include looking at food vendor regulations, the River Medical emergency ambulance transportation agreement, and other updates from elected officials.
The cabaret code will also be discussed again, and the council will vote if the new ordinance, sexually oriented businesses, should go into effect.
The new proposed code was amended during the previous council meeting to include age restrictions on attending shows and was voted for introduction.
Approval of the code at next week's meeting would lead to the new code officially being adopted.
The city council meeting will be open to the public, and will start at 5:30 Aug. 8. The meeting will be held at the Police Facility Meeting Room at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
