Spotted showers on Monday marked the first rainfall over Lake Havasu City since April, according to the National Weather Service.
According to Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varain, Monday’s total rainfall couldn’t be registered by weather stations in the region. But it was Havasu’s only precipitation during a month that receives an average of almost half-an-inch of rain per year.
According to Varain, the Havasu region receives an annual average of about 3.84 inches of rain. Since January, the region has seen 3.5 inches — almost all of which fell January through April.
“The monsoon season had a big impact this year,” Varain said. “How much rain we get depends on the location of high-pressure systems that bring precipitation up from Mexico. This year, that pressure was just east of us, and that precipitation never reached the Havasu area. There’s a good chance rainfall will be better next year.”
According to Varain, 0.09 inches of rain fell over Havasu in January, followed by 0.35 inches in February. In March alone, Havasu received almost 78% of the city’s average annual rainfall, with 2.99 inches.
