Hurricane Hilary dropped nearly a half inch of water on Lake Havasu City over the weekend.
Lake Havasu City saw 0.46 inches of rain and 49 mile-per-hour winds as Tropical Storm Hilary drifted over Southern California.
Lake Havasu surged up along the shoreline, leaving vegetation upwards of 30 feet at Rotary Park and washing away supporting soil beneath concrete walkways, according to Lake Havasu City Maintenance officials.
Additionally, the wind left fallen tree branches and tipped garbage cans littered across the town.
Community members worked together to ensure everyone’s safety throughout the storms.
Restoration Hope Church offered shelter to those who were unhoused, camping or who lost power. They provided 24-hour shelter, food and clothes.
“The church needs to be open to the community for that,” said David Rose, pastor at Restoration Hope Church.
Over the weekend Rose and other volunteers drove around picking people up who may be in need of shelter and brought them to the church.
Additionally, sandbags are available to members of the community at fire stations two and five.
“The City's emergency management team is working round the clock to implement necessary precautions, including increased staffing, road closures in flood-prone areas, and ensuring the availability of essential services,” reads a public announcement from the city. “We advise against any non-essential travel during severe weather conditions to avoid potential dangers and disruptions. If you must venture out, exercise extreme caution, and adhere to any traffic detours or road closures. Lake Havasu City thanks the community for their cooperation and encourages everyone to look out for one another during this challenging period.”
According to John Adair, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, this weather may continue throughout the next couple of days. On Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
“With the chances of thunderstorms, there would be the chance for high wind gusts,” Adair said. “There’s still the chance for heavy rains.”
Adair said that there is a 10% chance of flash flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday.
If there are heavy rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday or Wednesday, Morgan Stessman, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, encourages people to be cautious when leaving their homes.
“If it’s a flash flood warning, if you’re in washes or low-line areas, get out of those,” Stessman said. “With thunderstorms, you want to go inside to the lowest floor that you have and in an interior room without any windows.”
The temperature will start to rise on Thursday, reaching a high of 113 degrees on Sunday.
Intense rain and flash floods are possible for the next few days.
Stormy weather drifting from Tropical Storm Hilary hit Lake Havasu City over the weekend.
Mohave County should prepare for “historic, record-breaking” weather this weekend …
