Hurricane Hilary dropped nearly a half inch of water on Lake Havasu City over the weekend. 

Lake Havasu City saw 0.46 inches of rain and 49 mile-per-hour winds  as Tropical Storm Hilary drifted over Southern California.

1
5
1
0
0

Tags

(7) comments

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Based on what I read in some of these comments, Russian and Chinese hackers have been successful with their misinformation campaigns. Russiabots and Chinabots…

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

The How lame, we expect more from you [batman]? Hey, have you got your face diapers all ready to go. Looks like the National joke is trying to conger up another Covid 19 scare in an attempt to divert attention from his Hawaii debacles, you better sharpen your game with “mask shaming”! [thumbup][tongue][love][smile][wink] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

In other disaster news: “Furious Maui residents slam (Dim-Joe) Biden before a tour of Lahaina firestorm rubble? Biden and First Lady (Dr.) Jill paused their summer vacation (again) at Lake Tahoe in Nevada on Monday to visit Hawaii. Furious Hawaiians greeted President Joe Biden with signs telling him to go home and demanding more federal disaster relief as the 80-year-old and his wife toured the island of Maui 13 days after devastating wildfires. The White House has announced that each affected household in Hawaii will receive $700 - a sum many islanders considered insulting. Locals were particularly infuriated by Biden, when he was asked last Sunday about the fires as he left an afternoon on the Delaware beach, replying: 'No comment.” (UK Daily Mail) What else would we come to expect from the Rehobeth BEACH BOY? [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][ohmy][scared] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Dan LaFLAMME

I guess Madeline hasn’t been in Havasu long enough to know what real rain is.

Report Add Reply
BW64
Rob Ryder

Hilary was all talk no action!

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

As usual

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“CALIFORNIA — Hurricane Hilary made landfall today in California, quickly destroying tens of thousands of emails upon her arrival.” (Babylon Bee/08-21-23) A homeless encampment near San Diego’s Petco Park reported several stolen “Blackberries” had been smashed with a hammer and most of the used hypodermic needles and human feces on the streets were washed into San Diego Bay creating a disgusting mess! [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][crying][crying] Deaton

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.