Mohave County has seen an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases in all age groups – and according to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, Lake Havasu City has seen the greatest increase.
During the period of May through June, Burley says Havasu medical officials reported a 268% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, compared to a 62.3% increase in cases in Kingman, and no increase reported in Bullhead City.
As of Tuesday, there have been 21,683 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County, with almost 30% of those cases reported in Havasu, since last March. Although cases reported this week were far below those reported during the last week of 2020, the sudden surge in cases throughout Havasu and Kingman is cause for concern, Burley said.
There was an increase from four cases to 13 among children younger than 5 in the weeks between May and June, Burley said. For children 5-19, the number of cases increased from 71 to 117. And for adults 20-44, that number increased from 120 to 272 from May through June.
There was a 60% increase in cases countywide for adults 45-54 years of age, and a 64% increase in cases for county residents 55-64. Residents older than 65 saw a 33% increase in cases from May through June.
On Friday, 111 new cases were reported throughout Mohave County, with two new deaths in the Havasu area.
Compounding the problem, Burley said, are a decline in vaccinations and the emergence of the “Delta” variant of the virus in Mohave County.
According to Burley, about 4,582 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus in the past five weeks — a decline from 5,285 residents who were tested in the five weeks prior. Burley says that the majority of that testing took place in long term care or nursing homes, which test residents on a regular basis.
Although Burley says there is still an abundance of vaccine in Mohave County, only about 37.1% of all residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday. The county’s most vulnerable population, those 65 and older, represent the largest population of inoculated residents. As of this week, almost 56% of all county residents older than 65 have been vaccinated.
Last week, the health officials announced that the coronavirus’ Delta variant was detected in Mohave County. The variant is said to be as much as 60% more transmissible than the virus’ UK variant, which was already 50% more transmissible than the original strain of the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.
And according to Burley, the Delta variant isn’t just in Mohave County – as of July 1, Mohave County represented more than a quarter of all Delta variant cases throughout Arizona. About 27% of Delta variant cases in Mohave County have resulted in hospitalization, and 6% of patients infected with the Delta variant in Mohave County have died.
According to Burley, 9% of Delta variant patients were fully inoculated against previous versions of the coronavirus.
But Burley said this week that the vaccine remains a reliable protection against the Delta variant, which is expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S. within the next several weeks. Mohave County residents are encouraged to continue social distancing measures, get vaccinated, and wear face coverings while in public spaces. Residents are advised to avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash their hands often.
(1) comment
Not sure where some of these numbers are coming from. According to the CDC link available on the county's own website, less than 30% of the total population is FULLY vaccinated. Even if you adjust for those 12 and older, it's still less than 34%. And for those over 65, it's more like 52%. The county no longer releases daily numbers, but I count about 396 positives between June 30th and July 6, 2020. Numbers released 6/30, 7/2, and 7/6/2021 total about 280. I'm not sure I consider an "improvement" of fewer than 120 cases to be "far below" what we faced last year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.