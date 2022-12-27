Crime may not take a vacation, but even Lake Havasu City’s criminal element can have a few slow days.
From Dec. 22 through Dec. 26, the Lake Havasu City Police Department reported three incidents of theft and shoplifting, one drug-related offense, five reportedly intoxicated drivers, one reported assault, one disorderly conduct, one theft of a motor vehicle and one reported incident of criminal damage to property.
And although criminal activity is rarely a good thing for Havasu residents, those numbers were a sharp decline from crime reported last Christmas weekend.
From Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 of last year, police responded to one commercial burglary, five reported hit-and-run incidents, four drug-related incidents, two reportedly intoxicated drivers, seven incidents of assault, three incidents of forgery or fraud, one disorderly conduct, one theft of a vehicle and six incidents of theft or shoplifting.
Crime during this Christmas weekend was lower than in 2021, but how well that trend will continue throughout this week remains to be seen. According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus on Tuesday, several employees of the department’s records staff will be out of the office until the new year.
