Crime may not take a vacation, but even Lake Havasu City’s criminal element can have a few slow days.

From Dec. 22 through Dec. 26, the Lake Havasu City Police Department reported three incidents of theft and shoplifting, one drug-related offense, five reportedly intoxicated drivers, one reported assault, one disorderly conduct, one theft of a motor vehicle and one reported incident of criminal damage to property.

