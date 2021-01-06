A Lake Havasu City man was cited last week on charges of hit-and-run when he allegedly crashed into a mailbox before leaving the scene. Such incidents became an epidemic in Havasu last month, when about 15 hit-and-run incidents were reported since Dec. 2.
Reporting parties have seen mailboxes, landscaping and their own vehicles damaged by hit-and-run drivers throughout the past month. According to a statement this week by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, there appears to be little explanation for the number of cases.
In one of the most recent cases, Havasu resident Nicholas J. Monroe, 30, was cited Dec. 28 when he allegedly struck a mailbox at an Acoma Boulevard location before leaving the scene. Reporting parties said that Monroe’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the location before jumping the curb, narrowly missing the victim’s vehicle before destroying the mailbox, according to police.
Visible tire marks from the scene showed that the suspect’s vehicle was traveling northbound. Officers later located Monroe’s vehicle, which allegedly matched witness descriptions from the scene of the accident. According to police, Monroe’s vehicle appeared to have been damaged on its right side.
Police say that Monroe appeared to have been intoxicated while speaking with officers at the location.
“If you are involved in a hit-and-run accident, try to get a license plate number or a good description of the vehicle that hit you,” Gray said. “If you are able to take a picture of the suspect vehicle, that will help an officer investigate further.”
