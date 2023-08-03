Senior Center

The Mohave County Senior Center in Lake Havasu City could benefit from $63,500 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding, pending a vote next week by the county's governing board.

Three  years after the coronavirus pandemic brought upheaval to the lives of elderly residents, the Mohave County Senior Center in Lake Havasu City could benefit from federal coronavirus grant funding next week.

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson last month proposed the use of $63,500 in funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan act to benefit Havasu’s senior center facility. From that funding, Johnson says $32,000 would be applied to a replacement steamer for cooking, $18,000 for 150 new chairs at the facility, $12,000 to replace the facility’s 20-year-old commercial dishwasher and $1,500 for a replacement coffee maker.

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

They deserve the money.

