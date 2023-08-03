Three years after the coronavirus pandemic brought upheaval to the lives of elderly residents, the Mohave County Senior Center in Lake Havasu City could benefit from federal coronavirus grant funding next week.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson last month proposed the use of $63,500 in funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan act to benefit Havasu’s senior center facility. From that funding, Johnson says $32,000 would be applied to a replacement steamer for cooking, $18,000 for 150 new chairs at the facility, $12,000 to replace the facility’s 20-year-old commercial dishwasher and $1,500 for a replacement coffee maker.
According to Mohave County Health Director Chad Kingsley, much of the equipment slated for replacement at the facility has been in constant use by senior center visitors for almost two decades, and are nearing the end of their lifetime service. ARPA funding would offer the senior center an opportunity to replace those amenities and continue to serve area seniors long after the county’s pool of ARPA funding has been exhausted.
Three years ago, seniors bore the greatest impact - And the greatest risk to their health and safety - caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Havasu. And Kingsley says that impact continues to be felt today.
“During the pandemic, the LHC Senior Center’s operations were impacted by a loss of community integration and wellness,” Kingsley said. “The LHC Senior Center has yet to return to pre-pandemic attendance numbers. ARPA funds invested in the senior center will benefit Havasu’s senior population, and create a more harmonious and inclusive community for all residents and senior visitors.”
According to Kingsley, the pandemic’s impact in Havasu served to demonstrate how essential socialization, healthy meals and wellness are for local seniors. Without those services, Kingsley said that seniors faced challenges including social isolation, limited access to healthcare choices and inadequate support systems.
“When congregate eating and socialization were halted, for good reason, there was a marked decline in the behavioral health of many seniors including those at the LHC Senior Center,” Kingsley said.
But as difficult as the pandemic may have been for local seniors, other Havasu residents may struggle to justify the use of $1,500 in federal tax dollars for a new coffee machine at the facility - Especially when a household coffee machine can be purchased for about $15.
“The $1,500 includes a commercial coffee pot, water lines and delivery, with contingency incorporated,” Kingsley said. “Once purchased, any remaining costs will be accounted for and managed consistent with ARPA policies.”
According to Kingsley, a standard coffee pot can brew 12 cups of coffee at a time. If approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, a commercial coffee maker at the facility could brew as much as 96 cups of coffee at a time.
The Lake Havasu City Senior Center sees as many as 90 average daily visitors - And that number was higher prior to the pandemic. Kingsley expects the number of visitors to continue to grow as time passes.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to approval the use of $63,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the facility, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
(1) comment
They deserve the money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.