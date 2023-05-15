A pair of seniors at Lake Havasu High School have solidified themselves as two of the top young chefs in Arizona this spring, and both will be heading to New York next year after earning scholarships to continue their educations at a couple of the most prestigious culinary institutes in the country.
Cristal Torres and Bradley Torres – no relation – led the way to an impressive showing for Western Arizona Vocational Education’s seniors at the Careers in Culinary Arts Program competition this year. CCAP’s competitions are for upperclassmen, with juniors competing for a spot in a prestigious culinary boot camp over the summer, while the seniors compete for scholarship money.
The senior class from Lake Havasu ended up with four of the 25 scholarships offered through CCAP this year, including two of the top scholarships available. Cristal Torres, the WAVE president this year, received a $137,400 scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America. Bradley Torres, the WAVE vice president, earned $73,892 to the Culinary Institute of New York at Monroe College. Fellow WAVE seniors Jayden Bonham and Kimberly Florentino both earned $2,000 scholarships for their own post-secondary studies.
The Culinary Institute of New York is in the top 10 of most online lists of best culinary schools in the United States. The Culinary Institute of America is a regular on top 10 lists of best culinary schools in the world.
“These schools were both of our number one and two schools to go to,” Bradley Torres said. “I would have been fine with her scholarship or my scholarship, and Monroe was her second choice too.”
Cristal Torres said when CCAP announced her scholarship during the awards ceremony in late April they said this was one of just four available in the entire country.
“Arizona had to fight to even get one of them,” she said. “So to make it on that list is just wild.”
Bradley Torres said he knew the Culinary Institute of America was Cristal Torres’ dream school, and said he broke into tears of joy when she achieved it.
“She really did it,” he said. “She got her dream school, she got the best scholarship, she is going to the best school in America. We are New Yorkers. We are going to culinary school at the best schools in the country.”
Bradley Torres said his scholarship was less of a surprise after he received a call from Monroe College the day before the CCAP awards ceremony.
“They said, ‘Did you win a cooking competition?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, we find out tomorrow.’ They said, ‘Oh, because we have a lot of money for you,’” Bradley Torres said.
He said he shared the news with a teacher, and before long word had spread to all of the WAVE staff and students. Although the entire class knew about Bradley Torres’ scholarship ahead of time, Cristal Torres said they managed to keep the secret from his family to preserve some of the surprise.
“I got off the stage and came back to our table and my mom was crying,” he said. “She hit me on the shoulder and said, ‘You told everybody else but me?’”
CCAP was held at Paradise Valley High School this year, and Cristal Torres said the competition is typically dominated by the larger metro schools where the organization is based.
“WAVE is definitely the underdog in all of these competitions,” she said. “The other schools are obviously more equipped, they have multiple teachers, and they are just bigger. I don’t know if this is controversial or not, but the judges are also from those schools.”
She said WAVE made it a point to make their presence felt in CCAP this year, despite their distance. In addition to the CCAP competitions that lead to the scholarships, WAVE has also participated in CCAP events such as a street party called Harvest Moon, and the players tailgate and Taste of the NFL events during the Super Bowl this year.
“I’ve met a bunch of people through this program from other schools and you create a lot of relationships,” Bradley Torres said. “Cristal has met a bunch of different famous chefs. It is something that definitely affected us and will impact us for the rest of our lives.”
CCAP competition
The CCAP competition is comprised of two rounds, about a month apart.
During the first round in late February, contestants were given 60 minutes to make two French omelets – one for tasting and another for presentation – and a cucumber salad. Cristal Torres said the contestants were given a standardized recipe that they had to follow, and they were scored on their sanitation, how well the recipe was followed, the platting of the dish, and the taste.
“Everything has to be consistent and everything has to have a specific taste,” Bradley Torres said.
Bradley Torres said there are 15 judges, who walk around the kitchen during the competition to talk to the contestants and observe. He said at one point he had four people around him while he was making the omelet and, because his gloves were a little too big, he made a cut that took a small piece of the glove with it.
“I was like, ‘I hope they didn’t see that,’” Bradley Torres said with a laugh.
If any of the judges noticed, it doesn’t seem to have cost him too much as he was selected as one of the top 30 seniors in the competition – earning a spot in CCAP’s second round to compete for the actual scholarships.
The second round of the competition was in late March. Contestants were given two hours to make a chicken dish with a balsamic reduction sauce, a potato puree, and a dessert crepe. Once again, each of the contestants made two of each dish – one for tasting and one for presentation. Although the contestants still had to follow a standardized recipe for each dish, the second round included a little more creativity as they were allowed to plate their dishes however they wanted.
Cristal Torres said they were given the recipes ahead of time, so they were able to come up with their own plans and practice before going to the competition. She said she typically had a good 15 to 20 minutes remaining when she would practice for the competition in Havasu. But the second round had some surprises in store for her during the actual competition.
“When I got there, everything that could have gone wrong went wrong,” she said.
The stove that Cristal Torres was assigned to, along with two other contestants, ended up catching on fire during the competition. Although the fire was quickly extinguished, it left all of the contestants at that stove shorthanded the rest of the way.
“You were supposed to have two burners per person, and we were down to two burners for three people,” she said.
On top of that, Cristal Torres said she was having some trouble executing her plans for plating the chicken dish and had to make a new plan on the spot.
“I had to think about that on the fly because my original idea didn’t work,” she said. “I couldn’t reduce my sauce enough, so it was too thick. I literally finished when time went off – it was horrible.”
Cristal Torres credited her ability to keep a level head for being able to overcome those unexpected challenges during what was perhaps the most important competition in her life so far.
“I feel like being flustered doesn’t help you at all,” she said. “So whenever I have been practicing, because it is a super hard recipe, I just learned to take deep breaths. I will see something go wrong and I will just think, ‘Okay, this is how we can change it.’ I just think staying calm generally saves a lot of time.”
New York and beyond
Bradley Torres said he is scheduled to start classes in September, and plans to head to the Big Apple a week early with his mom so they can get a feel for the Bronx before classes start up. He said he will be a hospitality major at the Culinary Institute of New York.
Until then, Havasu residents will have a few more months to try some of his cooking at Cha Bones, where he works in the kitchen.
Cristal Torres will be doing a double major for a culinary degree, and a culinary science degree.
“We will get a certain amount of hours in the kitchen so we are classically trained, and I’ll also have to take chemistry, environmental science, and all that stuff,” she said.
But Cristal Torres won’t be leaving for Poughkeepsie, New York until January because she is required to have a six-month internship with a Culinary Institute of America-approved chef prior to showing up on campus.
Cristal Torres said she plans to continue working at Amore Pie through the summer before starting that internship. She said she is still working out the details but plans to do her internship in Havasu and has her eye on a local chef who is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.
Both of the WAVE students said their dream is to own a restaurant of their own one day, and they want to make a positive impact on the world through food. But before that, Cristal Torres and Bradley Torres said they want to travel far and wide once they finish their schooling in New York.
Cristal Torres said she has already received several invitations from chefs in different places to come visit. Bradley Torres said he has thought about joining a cruise ship for six months to see the world.
“I really want to travel to different places to grow my knowledge, grow my taste buds, and see different techniques from around the world,” he said. “After that I’d like to work in multiple kitchens and excel in Michelin star restaurants. After that I hope to own one of my own, and create something that I can pass down to my kids. I want to create a generational impact, not just me and my family but I want to impact others - because everybody eats. Food connects everybody no matter who you are.”
Cristal Torres said after her travels she would also like to eventually own a restaurant, and perhaps a winery as well. She said she would also like to use her talents for crafting fine cuisine to make a difference in the world.
“I want to contribute to the climate change effort, and making food accessible because a lot of people struggle to get food,” she said. “So I want to do something humanitarian like that.”
